Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

Wednesday, December 12

OVERNIGHT NEWS

Emergency services were kept busy tackling a semi-trailer fire near the cemetery on Waoula Rd, Stanwell last night. After receiving the emergency call just after 6.30pm, three fire crews arrived to find the fuel tank and grain trailer ablaze, with the road blocked in both directions. The driver hadn't sustained any significant injuries and the prime mover was able to be separated from the burning trailer. Rural firefighters had the fire under control by the time QFES arrived. The road reopened at 8pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also called out to extinguish two fires in North Rockhampton. The first vegetation fire was in a paddock at Lakes Creek Rd, reported at 7.40pm. Two crews put the fire out and left the scene by 8.10pm. The second fire was reportedly burning on the oval of Mount Archer School, Thozet Rd, Koongal at 10.30pm. The crew were only at the job for 10 minutes.

WEATHER

Cyclone update:

Tropical cyclone Owen is now a Category 1, with sustained winds near the centre of 75 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 100 kilometres per hour. It is located over the southern Gulf of Carpentaria, northwest of Mornington Island, and was expected to continue moving westwards while intensifying up until tomorrow where it may reach category 3 intensity if conditions remain favourable. The system is then expected to take an easterly track again, and may make landfall about the southeast Gulf as a severe tropical cyclone most likely on Friday. It was then expected to track down the east coast as a deep low pressure system over the weekend.

Capricornia forecast:

Partly cloudy. Medium (50 per cent) chance of showers in the north, slight (20 per cent) chance elsewhere. Winds east to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the late evening. Daytime maximum temperatures 30C to 35C.

Rockhampton - 32°C max - Partly cloudy.

Yeppoon - 29°C max - Possible morning shower.

Gladstone - 30°C max - Partly cloudy.

Biloela - 34°C max - Partly cloudy.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Systems to converge for major weather event

CapriCon's huge growth prompts surprise venue change

18 traffic lights to go: multinational wins deal

What has Local Buy delivered for CQ?

REVEALED: What 1941 residents had to say about Adani

Pedestrian fails to get off the road before being hit

Business hopes to open doors before Christmas after fire

Tis the season to be jolly, give generously to those in need

TRAFFIC

Bajool/Midgee: Resurfacing works continue on the Bruce Hwy, affecting all lanes in both directions from 6am Sunday to 6pm Thursday. Works expected to continue until December 20.

EVENTS

Mayor's Carols by Candlelight

Join us for the Mayor's Carols by Candlelight, Rockhampton's premier Christmas event. The Pilbeam Theatre Carols By Candlelight is a ticketed event, so bookings are essential. Entry $12 for adults, $8 for concessions/children. Proceeds go to this year's charity, Legacy Rockhampton and Central Queensland. Pilbeam Theatre, Cnr Victoria Parade and Cambridge Street, Rockhampton. Tickets $8-$12. Bookings phone 4927 4111 or visit seeitlive.com.au

Film screening:

Border Politics @ BCC Cinema Rockhampton, Rockhampton City - 7pm till 9pm - Cost: $23

This is a fund raiser for the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre follows human rights barrister Julian Burnside as he traverses the globe examining the harsh treatment meted out to refugees by most Western democracies. This contemporary story is about the threat to human rights, the loss of democratic values and our increasingly heartless treatment of 'the other'. He questions whether the West has lost its moral compass by adopting ideas that reject humanity and undermine democracy.

Art in the Arcade

Original paintings, pastels, prints, watercolours and cards by local artists: CQ Contemporary Artists. Unique and 1 of a kind artwork make great gifts. Meet the artists in the shop. CQCA have been creating art at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre for 38 years. Support your local artists. 10am - 3pm

LEGO® Fun @ Mount Morgan Library

Drop into the library with a parent or carer and try your hand at making an amazing LEGO® creation. This activity is for ages 5 to 99 years. 10am - 11am.

Lively Toddler Time @ Gracemere Library

Get active with your toddler. Dance, wriggle, and move to songs, rhymes and creative play. 10am - 10.30am.