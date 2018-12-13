Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

Ben not only surprised Amelia with a proposal on their 10-year anniversary but with a wedding too.

Ben not only surprised Amelia with a proposal on their 10-year anniversary but with a wedding too. Mill & The Sea

GOOD morning Central Queensland.

Thursday, December 13

OVERNIGHT NEWS

A HOUSE was damaged in a fire early this morning in Norman Gardens.

Crews were called to Pfitzemaier Street at 4am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the house was "well involved” by the time crews arrived.

No one was injured in the blaze.

WEATHER

There's a 40 per cent chance of rain in Rockhampton today, with a top of 32 predicted.

Light winds becoming northeasterly 20 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

In Yeppoon, a high of 29 is expected with similar chances of rain and storms.

Tropical Cyclone Owen is located near the coast in the southwestern Gulf of Carpentaria, between Port Roper and Port McArthur. It is currently moving slowly and is forecast to start moving eastwards back towards the Queensland coast during Thursday.

Read the latest on the system here.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

This couple were engaged and married in one day, after a groom pulled off the perfect surprise wedding

Rocky council have revealed a plan to slash their power use with renewable energy

A female fisher has been tormented by trolls online after posting a photo of her latest catch

TRAFFIC

Rocky CBD: Roadworks on Bolsover St at the Fitzroy St intersection may cause delays for those heading into work in the city centre today.

Bajool/Midgee: Resurfacing works continue on the Bruce Hwy, affecting all lanes in both directions from 6am Sunday to 6pm Thursday. Works expected to continue until December 20.

TODAY'S EVENTS

Hoy Morning

Hoy Morning at the QCWA Gracemere Branch. Doors open at 9.30 am. Morning Tea between 9.30 am and 10 am. Calling starts at 10 am. Entry Fee: $5.00 (This includes morning tea and 1 Hoy Card). Hoy lasts for 20 rounds. We also have a Lucky Door Prize and a Raffle ($1.00/ticket) on the day.

Storytelling Christmas Party

Santa will make a special guest appearance at the libraries' final storytelling sessions for the year to read a Christmas story in preparation for the big day. The story sessions are ideal for young children but older siblings are welcome to attend. Bring a plate of festive food to share for morning tea. 10am to 11am at North Rockhampton Library.