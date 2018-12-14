Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead
Friday, December 14
OVERNIGHT NEWS
A patient with abrasions was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition following a two-vehicle crash on Ford Street and High Street at 7.05pm.
Two other uninjured patients were assessed but did not require transport.
WEATHER
Rockhampton and Yeppoon can expect showers and possible severe storms today, with light winds.
Temperatures will hit 31 degrees in Rocky and 28 degrees on the coast.
High rainfall levels are predicted across the state, as Tropical Cyclone Owen moves south.
We'll keep you updated with information regarding the tracking expectations throughout the day.
TODAY'S HEADLINES
A brazen robbery of a pensioner may have contributed to his death earlier this month
A 14-year-old girl "surrendered" to her 17-year-old boyfriend's persistent sexual touching, "allowing" him to have sex with her four times in two days
The horrific threat of bushfires in Central Queensland last month has been compared to a Category 5 cyclone
TRAFFIC
Bajool/Midgee: Resurfacing works continue on the Bruce Hwy, affecting all lanes in both directions from 6am Sunday to 6pm Thursday. Works expected to continue until December 20.
TODAY'S EVENTS
Calvary Church Fete Free Carols
Enjoy carols and a visit from Santa with the fete and carnival from 4.30pm at Beaman Park and carols at Yeppoon Town Hall from 6.30pm.