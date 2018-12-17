Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

The turtles don't mind the wet. Thanks to Freedomfastcats for getting us out there yesterday.

Monday, December 17

OVERNIGHT NEWS

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to reports of a fuel tank leaking in north Rockhampton overnight.

A QFES spokesperson said crews were called to a Kawana address at 7.55pm and moved a car which was believed to be leaking fuel.

WEATHER

Showers are continuing in Central Queensland this week in the wake of Cyclone Owen.

A high of 29 degrees is predicted for Rockhampton today, with a top of 27 degrees in Yeppoon.

The chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon. Winds southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h.

Mt Jim Crow renamed to its traditional name, Baga. Allan Reinikka ROK160518abaga2

TODAY'S HEADLINES

TRAFFIC

Bajool/Midgee: Resurfacing works continue on the Bruce Hwy, affecting all lanes in both directions from 6am Sunday to 6pm Thursday. Works expected to continue until December 20.

TODAY'S EVENTS

Curious Creatures Creations at Mount Morgan Library

The Summer Reading Club is all about curious creatures. Call in to take part in the Summer Reading Club, and try the "Curious Creatures" activities available in the Mount Morgan Library Makerspace. From 9am.

Messy Monday Bubs

Spend some quality time nurturing your little ones while exploring and creating art in a relaxed, social setting. Mess about, bond, play and interact with your kids under the guidance of a qualified gallery educator. Children under 3, plus parent or guardian. $10 per session at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. From 9.30am to 10.30am.

Anime/Manga drawing club

Keen cartoonists are invited to join our anime and manga club to practice drawing skills and learn from each other in a supportive learning environment. From 3.30pm to 5pm at Rockhampton Regional Library.