News

Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

18th Dec 2018 7:29 AM

GOOD morning Central Queensland.

Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated as needed throughout the day.

Tuesday, December 18

OVERNIGHT NEWS

A man in his 50s was taken to Emerald Hospital after a motorcycle crash overnight.

The man crashed on Baker and Curt Streets at 8.25pm and suffered a minor head injury, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

WEATHER

Showers are continuing in Central Queensland this week in the wake of Cyclone Owen.

Rockhampton is set to reach 32 degrees today, with the slight chance of a shower and winds east to southeasterly 20 to 25 km/h becoming light in the late evening.

Yeppoon is expected to reach a top of 29 degrees with winds south to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h tending east to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning and early afternoon.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Sexual assault claims against Central Queensland doctor labelled a 'witch hunt'

Local businesses have noticed an uptake in business and Christmas shopping following the weekend rain

A new opening date for Rockhampton's Aldi has been revealed

The Canal Creek air disaster is being remembered ahead of its 75th anniversary

IN PRINT

December 18, 2018
December 18, 2018 Morning Bulletin

TRAFFIC

Bajool/Midgee: Resurfacing works continue on the Bruce Hwy, affecting all lanes in both directions from 6am Sunday to 6pm Thursday. Works expected to continue until December 20.

TODAY'S EVENTS

Kids Day at the Races

The two highlights of the day are the Great Keppel Island Hideaway Kids Fashions on the Field and the Patlaw Securities 100M Sprint - winners of each category of fashions to win a night's accommodation for the whole at Great Keppel Island Hideaway with transfers to and from. Free admission at Callaghan Park. Gates open 10.30am.

School's Out Art Mash-Up at Rockhampton Art Gallery

Young artists will have the opportunity to create bright paintings using the interesting technique of silhouettes in artwork. Cost: $25. There is a 6-year-old to 10-year-old session from 10am to 12pm and an 11-year-old to 16-year-old session from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

