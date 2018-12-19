Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

Brooke Emily Morgan took this image during the fires at Gracemere.

GOOD morning Central Queensland.

Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated as needed throughout the day.

Wednesday, December 19

OVERNIGHT NEWS

Paramedics transported a male patient in his 30s to Emerald Hospital stable following a suspected snake bite to his lower leg at 7.45pm.

WEATHER

Overcast and partly cloudy, Rockhampton can expect a top of 31 degrees and a medium chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Light winds becoming easterly 20 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

On the coast, Yeppoon should reach 29 degrees with winds southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h turning easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the late morning and the chance of a thunderstorm.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Casualisation battle rages despite surprise peace offer

Labor has announced a $10m manufacturing hub for Central Queensland

Rockhampton council has taken the first steps to reclaiming control of Mount Morgan's Fireclay Caverns

Find out what went on in the suburb once described as Rocky's 'quaintest' in this look through the history books

TRAFFIC

Bajool/Midgee: Resurfacing works continue on the Bruce Hwy, affecting all lanes in both directions from 6am Sunday to 6pm Thursday. Works expected to continue until December 20.

Alexandra St, Park Avenue: Works involve a full road reconstruction and includes replacement of the road pavement, kerb and channel and minor stormwater upgrades between Richardson Road and Sheehy Street. Traffic reduced to one lane in both directions with limited street parking.

German St, Norman Gardens: Kerb and channel repairs between Norman Rd and Cheney St with traffic detours in place.

Victoria Pde, Rocky City: Reconstruction work at corner of North St. First phase allows one lane only from Victoria Pde. Second phase will require closure of corner to all traffic.

Pilbeam Dr, Mount Archer: Remains closed to the public. Works expected to be completed by March 31.

Tung Yeen St, Park Avenue: Closed to through traffic during reconstruction works.

TODAY'S EVENTS

See what's on for the kids today with our school holiday guide.

Live bull riding

Get in on the action at the Great Western Hotel with bull riding from 7pm.