Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

Thursday, December 20

WEATHER

Clouds will linger of Rockhampton, with an expected top of 33 degrees.

Light winds becoming easterly 20 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

In Yeppoon, coastal showers are expected with a top of 29 degrees.

Winds east to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the evening.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

High-profile accused murderer Chris Dawson's connection to Central Queensland is revealed

The North Rockhampton Bowls Club has been forced to sell following financial troubles

Victims of one of Australia's worst air disasters have been honoured in an emotional service

TRAFFIC

Bajool/Midgee: Resurfacing works continue on the Bruce Hwy, affecting all lanes in both directions from 6am Sunday to 6pm Thursday. Works expected to continue until December 20.

Alexandra St, Park Avenue: Works involve a full road reconstruction and includes replacement of the road pavement, kerb and channel and minor stormwater upgrades between Richardson Road and Sheehy Street. Traffic reduced to one lane in both directions with limited street parking.

German St, Norman Gardens: Kerb and channel repairs between Norman Rd and Cheney St with traffic detours in place.

Victoria Pde, Rocky City: Reconstruction work at corner of North St. First phase allows one lane only from Victoria Pde. Second phase will require closure of corner to all traffic.

Pilbeam Dr, Mount Archer: Remains closed to the public. Works expected to be completed by March 31.

Tung Yeen St, Park Avenue: Closed to through traffic during reconstruction works.

TODAY'S EVENTS

Curious Creatures Creations, Mount Morgan Library

Call in to take part in the Summer Reading Club, and try the "Curious Creatures" activities available in the Mount Morgan Library Makerspace. From 9am to 4pm.

Messy Mornings Bubs, Rockhampton Art Gallery

Spend some quality time nurturing your little ones this school holiday. Explore painting and creating art with them in a relaxed, social setting. Mess about, bond, play and interact with your kids under the guidance of a qualified gallery educator. Cost, $10/adult and child. From 9.30am to 10.30am.