Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

Friday, December 21

WEATHER

Rockhampton is expected to hit 36 degrees, with clouds lingering and light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

In Yeppoon, a top of 31 degrees is expected with a slight chance of showers in the southwest later tonight.

Light winds becoming northerly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

BIG READ: The voice of CQ news for decades has called time on radio. He reflects on the biggest stories he's covered in this feature.

Eight charges remain against a Rockhampton doctor, who was found not guilty on 17 assault charges yesterday

Livingstone Shire Council has clarified the cost of fire permits for creating breaks

The building of Rockhampton's third bridge will bring 780 jobs

TRAFFIC

Bajool/Midgee: Resurfacing works continue on the Bruce Hwy, affecting all lanes in both directions from 6am Sunday to 6pm Thursday. Works expected to continue until December 20.

Alexandra St, Park Avenue: Works involve a full road reconstruction and includes replacement of the road pavement, kerb and channel and minor stormwater upgrades between Richardson Road and Sheehy Street. Traffic reduced to one lane in both directions with limited street parking.

German St, Norman Gardens: Kerb and channel repairs between Norman Rd and Cheney St with traffic detours in place.

Victoria Pde, Rocky City: Reconstruction work at corner of North St. First phase allows one lane only from Victoria Pde. Second phase will require closure of corner to all traffic.

Pilbeam Dr, Mount Archer: Remains closed to the public. Works expected to be completed by March 31.

Tung Yeen St, Park Avenue: Closed to through traffic during reconstruction works.

TODAY'S EVENTS

See what's on at the movies this week.

Summer Solstice Caves Tour

Witness the dazzling natural light show at the Capricorn Caves on the 11am Cathedral Cave Tour. Bookings essential. Cost: $32/adult, $16/child.

Messy Mornings Bubs, Rockhampton Art Gallery

Spend some quality time nurturing your little ones this school holiday. Explore painting and creating art with them in a relaxed, social setting. Mess about, bond, play and interact with your kids under the guidance of a qualified gallery educator. Cost, $10/adult and child. From 9.30am to 10.30am.

Carols by the Beach, Yeppoon Beachfront.

Fabulous program of Christmas spirit, family fun entertainment, rides, market stalls, water play in the Keppel Kraken, street parade, Santa and fireworks.Free photos with Santa, free sausage sizzle, live music, interactive carols and stories, and face painting for the kids. From 5pm.

Carols by Candlelight on the Lawn

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon. Free community event. From 5pm.

Stop Motion Animation Workshop for adults

Bring a Lego character to life, build a scene or watch your own artwork begin to move, this is an opportunity for you to explore the endless possibilities of Stop Motion animation! This is a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) workshop, meaning that you will need to bring along your own phone or iPad with the app "Stop Motion Studio" installed (you can download using the gallery wi fi if required). At the Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost, $25. From 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Lights of Christmas

Enjoy a spectacular show at St Joseph's Cathedral from 7.30pm