Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

TRIBUTE: The community of Rolleston was devastated to hear of the news that George Bird had passed away. His kindness touched all that knew him.

Thursday, December 24

OVERNIGHT NEWS

Queensland Police said things were "very quiet in our neck of the woods” but there were a few incidents to report.

Police launched a public appeal to find Gracemere's Timothy French who has been missing for the past two weeks.

MISSING MAN: Gracemere's Timothy French, 31, was last seen on December 10. If you have seen him or know his location, please contact Policelink on 131 444. Quote this reference number: QP1802407049 Contributed

A 76-year-old female patient was transported in a stable to Yeppoon Hospital following a single vehicle road traffic crash at the Cedar Park Shopping Centre, Taranganba. The crash occurred just after 7pm Sunday with the car sustaining damage with the front bumper reportedly "hanging off the vehicle”.

Multiple police crews swung into action near Stockland North Rockhampton after a person of interest was spotted around 8pm Sundsay. Police apprehended the motorbike rider and he is now in custody.

MOTORBIKE INCIDENT: Tow truck operators and two police vehicles attended the scene of a motorbike incident at Stockland on Sunday night. Contributed

WEATHER

Capricornia forecast:

Mostly sunny. Winds east to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures 28°C to 33°C.

Rockhampton - 30°C max - Mostly sunny.

Yeppoon - 28°C max - Partly cloudy.

Gladstone - 29°C max - Mostly sunny.

Biloela - 32°C max - Sunny.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Rocky home owners at risk of fires after solar power recall

Family farewells beloved son killed clearing fire break

Can you help police find missing CQ man Timothy French?

Local subbies encouraged to join wind farm project

Mt Archer opens up for the Christmas holidays

Christmas memories remain alive at SAGE unit

Last minute Christmas market shopping for Rocky families

TRAFFIC

Yaamba Road (Bruce Highway), Glenlee / Norman Gardens: Roadworks for the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade - four laning from Rockhampton - Yeppoon Road to Terranova Drive from 01 Dec 2018 to 30 Jun 2020, Monday 12 AM to Sunday 12 PM. No delays expected.

Bororen / Tannum Sands, Bruce Highway: Lane or lanes reduced, both directions delays expected (during active hours), allow extra travel time. From 20 Sep 2018 to 30 Apr 2019.

Tanby Road, Taroomball: Hazard: Road damage. Road closed to all traffic all directions use alternative route.

Taranganba Street, Taranganba: Hazard: Road damage. Road closed to all traffic all directions use alternative route.

Gibihi Road, Kianga: Hazard: Road damage. Road closed to all traffic all directions use alternative route.

EVENTS

Christmas Services at Calvary @ North Rockhampton State High School, Berserker Street, Frenchville

Today at 6 PM - 8 PM

Asia Pacific Triennial 9 | Childrens Activity

Rockhampton Art Gallery will host a touring interactive exhibition from QAGOMA with encapsulates creative hands-on experiences for kids. Bring the family along to share in the experiences this school holiday period. Today 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Curious Creatures Creations @ Mount Morgan Library, 31 Morgan Street

The Summer Reading Club is all about curious creatures. Call in to take part in the Summer Reading Club, and try the "Curious Creatures" activities available in the Mount Morgan Library Makerspace. Monday, 24 December 2018 08:00 AM to Friday, 25 January 2019 | 04:00 PM

Monday Movies @ Southside Library, 230 Bolsover Street

Enjoy a range of classic documentaries, musicals, feature films and drama in a relaxed setting. A selection of free classic films from the National Film and Sound Archives will screen at 10.00am at the Rockhampton Regional Library and Gracemere Library throughout the year. Please RSVP on 4936 8043. Monday, 24 December 2018 | 10:00 AM