Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

Owen, Havana and Kerri Hodder from Mackay spent three days at Discovery Park Rockhampton. Jann Houley

Monday, December 31

Paramedics assessed a man in his 20s after his vehicle went down the side of an embankment and crashed into trees on the Capricorn Highway, 5kms east of Dingo at 12.54am this morning.

The man didn't sustain any injuries and declined further treatment from QAS.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower this morning for Rockhampton, with a top of 31 degrees.

Easterly winds between 20 and 25 km/h throughout the day then becoming light in this evening.

On the coast, Yeppoon is expected tor each a top of 28 degrees with a slight chance of shower, with a near zero chance elsewhere in the Capricornia region.

Winds easterly 15 to 25km/h becoming light in the late evening.

For the rest of CQ, warm weather can be expected as we see in the new year.

Biloela - Maximum temperatures of 35 degrees expected today.

Emerald - Maximum temperatures of 36 degrees expected today.

Blackwater - Maximum temperatures of 35 degrees expected today.

A new water park has made a splash in Rockhampton

Drone footage shows the devastating impact of last months fires

Gracemere residents voice concern over Capricorn Highway upgrades

Rocky swimmer shines at state competition

Rocky City's Taryn Roberts finished with 10 individual medals and was named Country Swimmer of the Meet at the 2018 Queensland Championships in Brisbane. CONTRIBUTED

Yaamba Rd, Glenlee/Norman Gardens: Northern Access Upgrade. The road is being upgraded to a four lane road from Rockhampton - Yeppoon Rd to Terranova Dr. The upgrade is expected to continue until the end of June. No delays are expected, drivers are urged to observe signage and stay alert of changing traffic conditions.

Tanby Rd, Taroomball: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Driver are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 9.

Taranganba St, Taranganba: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 21.

Gibihi Rd, Kianga: Road closed to all traffic. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.

Capricorn Highway, Alpha/Emerald/Willows: Highway open to caution between Emerald and Alpha due to long-term flooding. All lanes are affected in all directions. No delays are expected. Drivers are asked to proceed with caution.

Clermont Alpha Rd, Alpha/Surbiton: Alpha to Clermont Rd is closed at the Belyando River due to long term flooding. The road is closed to all traffic in both directions. Long delays are expected. Drivers are asked to not drive in flood waters.

