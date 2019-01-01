Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

Doug and Katherine McLoughlin and Jessica Saunders at Yeppoon Lagoon New Years Eve 2018

Doug and Katherine McLoughlin and Jessica Saunders at Yeppoon Lagoon New Years Eve 2018 Jann Houley

GOOD morning Central Queensland.

Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated as needed throughout the day.

Happy New Year to our readers, we hope you have a wonderful 2019!

Tuesday, January 1

OVERIGHT NEWS

Central Queensland kicked on 2019 with a bang, counting down to the end of 2018 with fabulous fireworks across the region. According to QPS, News Year's revellers were well behaved overnight with minimal incident to report this morning.

WEATHER

For Rockhampton it will be a mostly sunny day today with light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

Maximum temperature of 32 degrees predicted, with a 10 per cent chance of any rain predicted.

Moving to the coast and Yeppoon can expect a mostly sunny day with a maximum temperature of 29 degrees predicted.

A slight (20 per cent) chance of any rain is predicted near the coast with a near zero chance else wear.

Winds east to northeasterly 15 to 25km/h becoming light in the late evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures for other parts of the region are predicted to be between 30 and 30 degrees.

For the rest of CQ, the first day of 2019 is shaping up to be a warm one.

Biloela - A mostly sunny day with a maximum of 35 degrees predicted.

Emerald - A sunny day with a maximum of 37 degrees predicted.

Blackwater - A sunny day with a maximum of 36 degrees predicted.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

A man is in critical condition at the Rockhampton Hospital following a crash on the Capricorn Highway this morning.

Regional tourism numbers have grown for CQ, with businesses saying the launch of the Yeppoon Lagoon has been a huge help.

Kieron Smedley with the two new 100% pure bred dingo pups Diva and Dino at Cooberrie Park, Yeppoon. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK201115cdingo1

We spoke to our CQ leaders about their outlook for 2019 and what they want to accomplish in the next 12 months.

A former QAL worker is seeking damages form his former employer after a workplace accident.

TRAFFIC

Yaamba Rd (Bruce Highway), Glenlee/Norman Gardens: The road is being upgraded to a four lane road from Rockhampton - Yeppoon Rd to Terranova Dr. The upgrade is expected to continue until the end of June. Scheduled times are from Monday 12am to Sunday12pm. No delays are expected, drivers are urged to observe signage and stay alert of changing traffic conditions.

Tanby Rd, Taroomball: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Driver are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 9.

Taranganba St, Taranganba: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 21.

Gibihi Rd, Kianga: Road closed to all traffic. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.

Capricorn Highway, Alpha/Emerald/Willows: Highway open to caution between Emerald and Alpha due to long-term flooding. All lanes are affected in all directions. No delays are expected. Drivers are asked to proceed with caution.

Clermont Alpha Rd, Alpha/Surbiton: Alpha to Clermont Rd is closed at the Belyando River due to long term flooding. The road is closed to all traffic in both directions. Long delays are expected. Drivers are asked to not drive in flood waters.

TODAY'S EVENTS

Want to hit the shops today but not sure what's open? Have a look a this list of what open in the region today.