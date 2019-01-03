Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

GOOD morning Central Queensland!

Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated as needed throughout the day.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

Paramedics were called to the scene of a car crash early this morning to assess a male patient in his late teens after crashing into a tree. The incident happened on Springfield Drive in Norman Gardens around 1am this morning. The patient was uninjured and declined assistance from Queensland Ambulance Service.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash outside of the Boundary Hill mine site this morning. It is believed a prime mover and a semi trailer collided at Kilbourne Rd, just off the Dawson Highway shortly before 6.40am. The two vehicles are said to be blocking to road. No one was injured in the crash.

WEATHER

In Rockhampton temperatures are expected to reach a top of 32 degrees today. It will be partly cloudy with a medium (60 per cent) chance of showers, becoming less likely in the afternoon. There is a chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon. Winds easterly 20 to 30km/h becoming light in the evening.

For Yeppoon, daytime temperatures are expected to reach a top of 29 degrees. Also partly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of any rain, most likely during the morning and afternoon. There is a chance of a thunderstorm. Winds easterly 20 to 30km/h.

Daytime temperatures for other parts of the region are expected to be between 30 and 35 degrees.

Biloela - A partly cloudy day with the chance of a shower or two and a possible storm. A maximum of 32 degrees expected.

Blackwater - A mostly sunny day with the chance for a shower or two and a possible storm. A maximum of 34 degrees is expected.

Emerald - A mostly sunny day with a possible shower developing this afternoon and this evening. A maximum of 35 degrees is expected today.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Tributes are flowing online for the Gracemere father killed in a mining accident on New Year's Eve.

Allan Houston and his daughter Cassie. Alan died in a mine accident at Saraji mine on December 31, 2018. Contributed

A Rockhampton sports coach pays tribute to her nephew who was struck and killed by a car on the Sunshine Coast on New Year's Eve.

Rockhampton residents voice their disappointment over the New Year's Eve fireworks display.

Rockhampton chef finds sweet success with her macaron business.

The victim of a stabbing in Yeppoon on New Year's Day has been identified.

STAB VICTIM: Senior Yeppoon Senior Rugby League player Andrew 'Mac Attack' Mackie was stabbed in the early hours of new years day in Yeppoon. Contributed

TRAFFIC

Yaamba Rd (Bruce Highway), Glenlee/Norman Gardens: The road is being upgraded to a four lane road from Rockhampton - Yeppoon Rd to Terranova Dr. The upgrade is expected to continue until the end of June. Scheduled times are from Monday 12am to Sunday12pm. No delays are expected, drivers are urged to observe signage and stay alert of changing traffic conditions.

Tanby Rd, Taroomball: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Driver are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 9.

Taranganba St, Taranganba: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 21.

Gibihi Rd, Kianga: Road closed to all traffic. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.