Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

Febelyn Balatero Ruiz took this picture at Lammermoor beach in Yeppoon.

Febelyn Balatero Ruiz took this picture at Lammermoor beach in Yeppoon. Febelyn Balatero Ruiz

GOOD morning Central Queensland!

Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated as needed throughout the day.

Monday, January 7

OVERNIGHT NEWS

There was a two vehicle crash at Cooee Bay on Sunday evening.

The cars collided at the intersection of the Scenic Hwy and Percy Ford St, however it is believed to have been a minor accident.

There were no records of anyone injured, according to Queensland Ambulance Service.

WEATHER

Cloudy conditions will continue over Rockhampton today, with a chance of showers, most likely late this afternoon and evening. Winds east to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the evening.

Temperatures are expected to hit 30 degrees.

For Yeppoon, daytime temperatures are expected to reach a top of 28 degrees. Also partly cloudy with a 50 per cent chance of showers in the north. Thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon.

Biloela - A partly cloudy day. A maximum of 32 degrees expected.

Blackwater - A partly cloudy day. A maximum of 32 degrees is expected today.

Emerald - Mostly sunny with a top of 35 degrees predicted. Light winds becoming easterly 20 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late evening.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

A note has uncovered a forgotten CQ mining tragedy

The family of former Yeppoon mayor John Bowen has paid tribute to the man who helped shape the Capricorn Coast

A new virtual reality experience has opened in Rockhampton

Pill testing is under fire from authorities, who say it will only lead to more deaths

TRAFFIC

Yaamba Rd (Bruce Highway), Glenlee/Norman Gardens: The road is being upgraded to a four lane road from Rockhampton - Yeppoon Rd to Terranova Dr. The upgrade is expected to continue until the end of June. Scheduled times are from Monday 12am to Sunday12pm. No delays are expected, drivers are urged to observe signage and stay alert of changing traffic conditions.

Tanby Rd, Taroomball: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Driver are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 9.

Taranganba St, Taranganba: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 21.

Pilbeam Dr, Mount Archer: Pilbeam Dr is close to the general public for extensive remediation works.