Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day

GOOD morning Central Queensland!

Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated as needed throughout the day.

Tuesday, January8

OVERNIGHT NEWS

A house fire and a caravan fire were reported overnight. Read more here.

---

A man in his 30s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with minor injuries after a single vehicle rollover at Limestone Creek this morning.

The crash caused delays on Yeppoon Rd, with one lane closed for some time from 6am.

---

Two trucks collided at the entrance of a Central Queensland mine. Read more here.

WEATHER

Rain continues throughout the region as ex-cyclone Penny edges closer to the coast.

In Rockhampton, 10mm had been recorded by 8am, while at Yeppoon 20mm had fallen.

The daytime temperature is expected to reach 25 degrees with winds easterly 20 to 25 km/h becoming light in the late afternoon.

For Yeppoon, daytime temperatures are expected to reach a top of 26 degrees. Winds southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h tending northeast to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h early in the morning then becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Biloela - Cloudy with showers. A maximum of 27 degrees expected.

Blackwater - Cloudy with showers expected. A maximum of 28 degrees is expected today.

Emerald - Cloudy with a chance of showers. A top of 31 degrees.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

A banned driver has been caught driving her sick mother's car

Great Keppel Island ferry service celebrates 20 years in business, despite a turbulent decade on the island

A woman who left a puppy in her car outside Rockhampton courthouse has been banned from owning another animal for six months

People using the Yeppoon Lagoon are warned to expect fines for illegal parking

TRAFFIC

Yaamba Rd (Bruce Highway), Glenlee/Norman Gardens: The road is being upgraded to a four lane road from Rockhampton - Yeppoon Rd to Terranova Dr. The upgrade is expected to continue until the end of June. Scheduled times are from Monday 12am to Sunday12pm. No delays are expected, drivers are urged to observe signage and stay alert of changing traffic conditions.

Tanby Rd, Taroomball: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Driver are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 9.

Taranganba St, Taranganba: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 21.

Pilbeam Dr, Mount Archer: Pilbeam Dr is close to the general public for extensive remediation works.