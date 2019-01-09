Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

Traffic was slowed down this morning on Gladstone Road after a truck broke down.

GOOD morning Central Queensland!

Wednesday, January 9

OVERNIGHT NEWS

A teenage girl was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries after a vehicle left the road and went into a ditch on the Scenic Hwy just before the Haven turnoff at Emu Park at 8.56pm.

---

A paramedic has reportedly been injured after a power pole fell on an ambulance while crews were assessing a patient. Read more here.

WEATHER

Rain continues throughout the region as ex-cyclone Penny edges closer to the coast.

In Rockhampton, 44.8mm fell since 9am Monday.

In Yeppoon, 41.2mm was recorded in the same period.

The daytime temperature is expected to reach 28 degrees with patchy rain. Winds east to northeasterly 20 to 25 km/h becoming light in the evening then becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening.

For Yeppoon, the temperature is expected to reach 27 degrees with possible heavy falls.

Biloela - Cloudy with showers and patchy rain. Maximum temperature 29 degrees.

Blackwater - Cloudy with showers and patchy rain. Temperatures expected to reach 27 degrees.

Emerald - Cloudy with patchy rain and a top of 29 degrees.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

TRAFFIC

Delays on Gladstone Rd due to a broken down vehicle.

Delays expected at Tanby Rd roundabout due to a crash.

Yaamba Rd (Bruce Highway), Glenlee/Norman Gardens: The road is being upgraded to a four lane road from Rockhampton - Yeppoon Rd to Terranova Dr. The upgrade is expected to continue until the end of June. Scheduled times are from Monday 12am to Sunday12pm. No delays are expected, drivers are urged to observe signage and stay alert of changing traffic conditions.

Tanby Rd, Taroomball: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Driver are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 9.

Taranganba St, Taranganba: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 21.

Pilbeam Dr, Mount Archer: Pilbeam Dr is close to the general public for extensive remediation works.