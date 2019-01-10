Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

GOOD morning Central Queensland!

Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated as needed throughout the day.

Thursday, January 10

WEATHER

In Rockhampton temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 29 degrees today. It will be partly cloudy with a medium (60 per cent) chance of showers and patchy rain, most likely during the morning and afternoon. Light wind becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

For Yeppoon, daytime temperatures are expected to reach a high of 28 degrees. It will be partly cloudy with a medium (60 per cent) chance of showers and patchy rain, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.

Daytime temperatures for other parts of the region will be in the high 20s to low 30s.

Capricornia - A partly cloudy day with a medium (60 per cent) chance of showers and patchy rain, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

Central Highlands and Coalfields - A cloudy day today with a high (70 per cent) chance of showers and patchy rain in the north, medium (40%) chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds easterly 15 to 25 km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Supermarket giant Aldi has announced new builders and a new completion date for their Gladstone Rd store.

Chris Mann pilot, Dave Paterson air crewman, Tom Langley with Karma and Beans, and Thomas Burns rescue crewman reunited after Saturday's rescue Jann Houley

The Yeppoon man who was winched from Corio Bay over the weekend has reunited with his beloved dogs and the rescue crew who found him.

How is the 2019 barra season shaping up for the Fitzroy?

The net free zones are producing some serious fish at the moment as I show with this tidy barramundi

International tourists spent millions of dollars in the Capricorn region last year.

TRAFFIC

Albert St, Rockhampton City: A signal fault at the intersection of Bolsover St in impacting all lanes. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution.

Waterpark Rd, Byfield: The road is closed in all directions, to all traffic due to flash flooding. The road will be inspected today.

Stanage Bay Rd, Kunwarara: The road is closed to all traffic in all directions due to flash flooding. The road will be inspected today.

Yaamba Rd (Bruce Highway), Glenlee/Norman Gardens: The road is being upgraded to a four lane road from Rockhampton - Yeppoon Rd to Terranova Dr. The upgrade is expected to continue until the end of June. Scheduled times are from Monday 12am to Sunday12pm. No delays are expected, drivers are urged to observe signage and stay alert of changing traffic conditions.

Tanby Rd, Taroomball: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Driver are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 9.

Taranganba St, Taranganba: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 21.

Gibihi Rd, Kianga: Road closed to all traffic. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.

Grasstree Rd, Middlemount: Flash flooding has closed the road to all traffic in all directions. The road will be inspected on January 11.