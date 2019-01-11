Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

GOOD morning Central Queensland!

The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today

Thursday, January 11

OVERNIGHT NEWS

Queensland Fire an Emergency Services crews were called to a small fire at Featherstone St, Parkhurst.

The fire, believed to be in a machine exhaust system, was reported at 6.30pm and quickly brought under control.

WEATHER

There's a slight chance of a shower in Rockhampton today, with a top of 30 expected.

While at the coast, partly cloudy weather will also continue with a maximum temperature of 28 degrees.

Biloela - Partly cloudy. Maximum temperature 29 degrees.

Blackwater - Cloudy with a top of 31 degrees expected.

Emerald - Cloudy with a top of 31 degrees expected.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

The widow of a beloved Rockhampton doctor reflects on a year without her husband after his suicide

A FORMER Central Queensland miner is seeking $1.35 million in damages after a worksite accident

Pauline Hanson takes credit for Liberal 'apprentice bonanza'

Shy Rockhampton teen on the runway to a model future

TRAFFIC

Yaamba Rd (Bruce Highway), Glenlee/Norman Gardens: The road is being upgraded to a four lane road from Rockhampton - Yeppoon Rd to Terranova Dr. The upgrade is expected to continue until the end of June. Scheduled times are from Monday 12am to Sunday12pm. No delays are expected, drivers are urged to observe signage and stay alert of changing traffic conditions.

Taranganba St, Taranganba: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 21.

Pilbeam Dr, Mount Archer: Pilbeam Dr is close to the general public for extensive remediation works.