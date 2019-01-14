Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

GOOD morning Central Queensland!

Monday, January 14

OVERNIGHT NEWS

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to reports of a small rubbish fire at 12.30am in Kent St.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire had been extinguished by the time crews arrived on scene.

WEATHER

Rockhampton can expect a top of 32 degrees, mostly sunny.

Winds southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h tending easterly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening.

On the coast, Yeppoon is set to reach 29 degrees with a slight chance of a shower.

The chance of a thunderstorm near the coast later tonight. Winds southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h turning easterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning.

Biloela - Mostly sunny. Top of 36 degrees.

Blackwater - Mostly sunny reaching 35 degrees.

Emerald - Mostly sunny with a top of 35 degrees.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

AgForce say decision to cut much needed funding for an agricultural educators conference is another kick in the guts for the industry.

Rocky councillor explains why land based fishing platforms would be the perfect addition to the river

Greyhounds may soon be able to walk in public without a muzzle in Rockhampton

This Rockhampton woman shares how the perception of other people is the biggest challenge to living with a disability

TRAFFIC

Yaamba Rd (Bruce Highway), Glenlee/Norman Gardens: The road is being upgraded to a four lane road from Rockhampton - Yeppoon Rd to Terranova Dr. The upgrade is expected to continue until the end of June. Scheduled times are from Monday 12am to Sunday12pm. No delays are expected, drivers are urged to observe signage and stay alert of changing traffic conditions.

Taranganba St, Taranganba: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 21.

Pilbeam Dr, Mount Archer: Pilbeam Dr is close to the general public for extensive remediation works.