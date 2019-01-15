Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

GOOD morning Central Queensland!

Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated as needed throughout the day.

Tuesday, January 15

OVERNIGHT NEWS

A PERSON was taken to Rockhampton Hospital overnight after a dog attack in Depot Hill.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics were called to the private residence at 7pm where two people had been injured by a dog bite.

One was taken to hospital in a stable condition, the other declined transport.

WEATHER

Rockhampton can expect a top of 32 degrees, partly cloudy.

Winds easterly 20 to 25 km/h becoming light in the evening.

On the coast, Yeppoon is set to reach 29 degrees and will be mostly sunny.

Winds southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h turning east to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the day.

Biloela - Mostly sunny. Top of 37 degrees.

Blackwater - Mostly sunny reaching 36 degrees.

Emerald - Cloud clearing with a top of 36 degrees.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

An unlicensed driver will serve jail time after evading police

This Yeppoon baby is beating the odds, a year after her parents were told to turn off life support

Rockhampton mayor says 'no' to resettling 10,000 migrants

NAIF loan approvals top $1 billion, but there's nothing still for CQ

TRAFFIC

Yaamba Rd (Bruce Highway), Glenlee/Norman Gardens: The road is being upgraded to a four lane road from Rockhampton - Yeppoon Rd to Terranova Dr. The upgrade is expected to continue until the end of June. Scheduled times are from Monday 12am to Sunday12pm. No delays are expected, drivers are urged to observe signage and stay alert of changing traffic conditions.

Taranganba St, Taranganba: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 21.

Pilbeam Dr, Mount Archer: Pilbeam Dr is close to the general public for extensive remediation works.