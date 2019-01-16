Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

16 The Esplanade on Great Keppel Island offers incredible views of Fishermen's Beach. The modest two-bedroom home is set not far from the beach's shore.

16 The Esplanade on Great Keppel Island offers incredible views of Fishermen's Beach. The modest two-bedroom home is set not far from the beach's shore. @The Beach Real Estate

GOOD morning Central Queensland!

Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated as needed throughout the day.

Wednesday, January 16

OVERNIGHT NEWS

Paramedics attended a single motorcycle crash on Hill Top Road , The Gemfields, at 6.15pm. One female in her thirties was transported in a stable condition to Emerald Hospital with chest pain.

WEATHER

Rockhampton can expect a top of 33 degrees, partly cloudy.

Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

On the coast, Yeppoon is set to reach 30 degrees and will be mostly sunny.

Winds easterly 15 to 20 km/h turning east to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the day then tending northeasterly in the late afternoon.

Biloela - Mostly sunny. Top of 37 degrees.

Blackwater - Mostly sunny reaching 35 degrees.

Emerald - Sunny with a top of 36 degrees.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

TRAFFIC

Yaamba Rd (Bruce Highway), Glenlee/Norman Gardens: The road is being upgraded to a four lane road from Rockhampton - Yeppoon Rd to Terranova Dr. The upgrade is expected to continue until the end of June. Scheduled times are from Monday 12am to Sunday12pm. No delays are expected, drivers are urged to observe signage and stay alert of changing traffic conditions.

Taranganba St, Taranganba: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 21.

Pilbeam Dr, Mount Archer: Pilbeam Dr is close to the general public for extensive remediation works.