Wink For Hair's Meg Van Hese.
Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

18th Jan 2019 7:36 AM

GOOD morning Central Queensland!

Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated as needed throughout the day.

Friday, January 18

WEATHER

There is a chance of showers in Rockhampton today, with partly cloudy weather and a top of 31 degrees expected.

Light winds becoming easterly 20 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

There's a similar chance of rain at Yeppoon, with light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening. A top of 29 degrees is forecast.

Biloela - Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, a top of 35 degrees.

Blackwater - Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, maximum of 34 degrees.

Emerald - Partly cloudy with a high of 35 degrees.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Rising power prices and ongoing drought push one country pub in Central Queensland past breaking point

Adani has defeated another environmental challenge to its Carmichael Coal Mine in the Galilee Basin

The Greens have launched a policy of free education at universities and TAFE

The OP score cut-offs for every university course have been revealed

TRAFFIC

Yaamba Rd (Bruce Highway), Glenlee/Norman Gardens: The road is being upgraded to a four lane road from Rockhampton - Yeppoon Rd to Terranova Dr. The upgrade is expected to continue until the end of June. Scheduled times are from Monday 12am to Sunday12pm. No delays are expected, drivers are urged to observe signage and stay alert of changing traffic conditions.

Taranganba St, Taranganba: Road closed to all traffic in all directions. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route. The road is expected to be inspected on January 21.

Pilbeam Dr, Mount Archer: Pilbeam Dr is close to the general public for extensive remediation works.

