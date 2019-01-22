Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

The black-throated finch could halt Adani's mega mine in the Galilee Basin

The black-throated finch could halt Adani's mega mine in the Galilee Basin Harry Bruce

GOOD morning Central Queensland!

Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated as needed throughout the day.

Tuesday, January 22

WEATHER

There have been some showers in Rockhampton this morning, but it's expected to be mostly sunny throughout the day with a high of 32 degrees.

Similar chance of showers on the coast, with a top of 30 degrees in Yeppoon.

Biloela - Mostly sunny, high of 35 degrees.

Blackwater - Mostly sunny, high of 34 degrees.

Emerald - Mostly sunny, high of 36 degrees.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

How a finch could halt Adani's Carmichael mega mine

Labor has revealed a $1 billion plan to boost Australia's hydrogen industry

How will the Brisbane Broncos perform in the 2019 season?

A downpour of rain has boosted hopes of graziers ahead of sales

TRAFFIC

Yaamba Rd (Bruce Highway), Glenlee/Norman Gardens: The road is being upgraded to a four lane road from Rockhampton - Yeppoon Rd to Terranova Dr. The upgrade is expected to continue until the end of June. Scheduled times are from Monday 12am to Sunday12pm. No delays are expected, drivers are urged to observe signage and stay alert of changing traffic conditions.

Pilbeam Dr, Mount Archer: Pilbeam Dr is close to the general public for extensive remediation works.