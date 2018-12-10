Today in CQ: Monday's news and weather highlights

HAPPENING TODAY: Monday too much for you to deal with? Why not get on down to the The Red Lion to say hello to Holly and take part in their International Lager day event.

GOOD morning Central Queensland.

Welcome to The Morning Bulletin's daily guide to the big issues in our region today which will be updated throughout the day.

Monday, December 10

OVERNIGHT NEWS

Queensland Police reported a quiet night last night and are currently on their way to investigate an abandoned car.

Queensland Ambulance said they were called out last night to treat a man who had been bitten by a snake at Thirkettle Ave, Frenchville. He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called out to tackle a vegetation fire at Emu Park at 6.15pm last night. The fire was burning near the Scenic Highway next to Ritamada Rd. Two urban and one rural fire crew successfully contained and backburned around the blaze after an hour-and-a-half. The fire burnt an area the size of a football field and wasn't believed to be suspicious.

WEATHER

Cyclone update:

Ex-tropical cyclone Owen crossed the coast on the North Tropical Coast near Port Douglas at about 3am this morning. The system should continue to move westwards across northern Queensland through the remainder of today and may enter the Gulf of Carpentaria tomorrow. There is some uncertainty with the movement of ex-tropical cyclone Owen, but if it remains over the warm waters of the Gulf of Carpentaria, there is a low chance of cyclone development today, increasing to moderate tomorrow.

Capricornia forecast

Cloudy. Medium (50 per cent) chance of showers in the north, slight (30 per cent) chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm in the north. Winds southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h turning easterly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30C.

Rockhampton - 29°C max - Cloudy.

Yeppoon - 27°C max - Possible shower.

Gladstone - 27°C max - Possible shower.

Biloela - 30°C max - Cloudy.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Doubt lingers over JM Kelly's incomplete State Govt projects

Zombie cyclone Owen not dead yet as another low forms

'Nothing left to salvage': Kabra couple loses everything

$34.9B worth of coal exported from Qld in October

Abandoned boats to be cleared from Fitzroy River

Juveniles charged after weekend car theft crime spree

'The boat had been painted silver and it was still wet'

Wildlife carers predict doomsday scenario for vital species

TRAFFIC

Bajool/Midgee: Resurfacing works continue on the Bruce Hwy, affecting all lanes in both directions from 6am Sunday to 6pm Thursday. Works expected to continue until December 20.

IN PRINT

TODAY'S EVENTS

The Red Lion Hotel is celebrating International Lager Day from 10am - 11pm with tacos, lager buckets and ping pong.