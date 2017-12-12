Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Today in Rocky: All your NDIS questions answered

FILE IMAGE.
FILE IMAGE. Contributed
vanessa jarrett
by

THERE will be an expo on today for those who have any questions on the NDIS.

This month the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) arrived in the Rockhampton region, bringing with it a whole new world of possibilities for people with a disability.

By changing the way that funding is delivered, the NDIS gives people more control and choice over their supports and helps them to achieve their goals in life.

It is expected approximately 460,000 people in Australia will transfer to the NDIS in coming years.

To help Rockhampton residents understand how the NDIS works and meet a wide range of a service providers, an expo is being held by Plan Management Partners.

There will also be local business information stands, workshops, demonstrations and a Q&A session.

Plan Partner for Plan Management Partners Rockhampton Plan Partner Mandy Pratt said the expo would be an excellent opportunity for the local community to learn more about the NDIS and meet service providers.

"The NDIS is a fantastic new scheme, but it can be pretty daunting for participants and their families, many of whom have no experience with choosing service providers or managing funding allocation,” Ms Pratt said.

"The Rockhampton NDIS & Community Expo will not only educate people on what's possible under the NDIS and the support that is out there, it will also allow them to meet and chat with service providers from the local community.”

"A big part of what we do at Plan Management Partners is removing the stress of the NDIS and allowing people to focus on themselves and realising their goals. This expo is another opportunity for us to do just that, and our passionate team is excited to be a part of bringing this important event to life.”

Those interested in the Rockhampton NDIS and Community Expo are encouraged to register by visiting the Plan Management Partners Facebook Page or through Eventbrite.

Community entertainment and lucky door prizes will also take place throughout the day.

The event is free for everyone.

Event details:

  • Tuesday December 12
  • 10am to 4pm
  • Schotia Place, 201 Bolsover St, Rockhampton City

Topics:  disability support national disability insurance scheme ndis rockhampton whatson

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
GALLERY: St Brendan's College formal 2017

GALLERY: St Brendan's College formal 2017

St Brendan's College held their school formal earlier this year. View the full gallery from the special evening here:

Dramatic rescue as jet ski sinks

RESCUE EFFORT: Bonnita O'Driscoll, Peter Tibbs and Michael Newman with Cody and Shanay returning to harbour after the rescue

A FATHER'S nightmare as son's joy ride became desperate emergency.

Booming coking coal prices leads the way to jobs for CQ

COAL BOOM: Due to a strong demand for its role in steel production in India, China and Japan, the coking coal price is booming.

Coking coal project plans in the pipeline to boost employment.

Paramedics rush to quad bike rollover

FILE IMAGE

The patient is reportedly a male in his 50s

Local Partners