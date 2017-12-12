Today in Rocky: All your NDIS questions answered

THERE will be an expo on today for those who have any questions on the NDIS.

This month the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) arrived in the Rockhampton region, bringing with it a whole new world of possibilities for people with a disability.

By changing the way that funding is delivered, the NDIS gives people more control and choice over their supports and helps them to achieve their goals in life.

It is expected approximately 460,000 people in Australia will transfer to the NDIS in coming years.

To help Rockhampton residents understand how the NDIS works and meet a wide range of a service providers, an expo is being held by Plan Management Partners.

There will also be local business information stands, workshops, demonstrations and a Q&A session.

Plan Partner for Plan Management Partners Rockhampton Plan Partner Mandy Pratt said the expo would be an excellent opportunity for the local community to learn more about the NDIS and meet service providers.

"The NDIS is a fantastic new scheme, but it can be pretty daunting for participants and their families, many of whom have no experience with choosing service providers or managing funding allocation,” Ms Pratt said.

"The Rockhampton NDIS & Community Expo will not only educate people on what's possible under the NDIS and the support that is out there, it will also allow them to meet and chat with service providers from the local community.”

"A big part of what we do at Plan Management Partners is removing the stress of the NDIS and allowing people to focus on themselves and realising their goals. This expo is another opportunity for us to do just that, and our passionate team is excited to be a part of bringing this important event to life.”

Those interested in the Rockhampton NDIS and Community Expo are encouraged to register by visiting the Plan Management Partners Facebook Page or through Eventbrite.

Community entertainment and lucky door prizes will also take place throughout the day.

The event is free for everyone.

Event details: