Today is the final day of voting for CQ's best restaurant

PLENTY OF SUPPORT: Fern's Hideaway at Byfield received a lot of nominations to secure a place in the top 11 CQ restaurants.

THE competition is extremely tight to decide which is CQ's best restaurant.

With only one day of voting to go, foodies wanting to see their favourite eating establishment get across the line first should vote in our online poll at the bottom of the story.

Yesterday, The Morning Bulletin listed the top 11 contenders short listed for voting including, Pacino's, Project Mex, The Edge Restaurant & Bar, Gracemere Hotel, Demedios Café, Whisk Café, Cafe Bliss, Bartlett's Tavern, Tsuruya Japanese Restaurant, Headricks Lane and Ferns Hideaway.

After almost 24 hours of voting, the favourites are starting to emerge with Ferns Hideaway leading the pack with 18 percent of the vote followed by Pacino's at 14 per cent.

Just behind are Tsuruya Japanese Restaurant and Whisk Café who are locked in a pitched battle for the bronze medal, both sitting on 13 per cent.

Beyond providing the victor with bragging rights, The Morning Bulletin plans to write profiles on the top three restaurants.

Get your vote in now!