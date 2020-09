Today’s court list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court

Generic Law court picture a member of the bar wearing barristers wig.. Image shot 2008. Exact date unknown.

SEE today’s court list for Thursday, September 10 at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

The list is in order of name, room and appearance time.

Andersen, Steven Anthony 3 9:00AM

Anderson, Ethan Shannon 3 9:00AM

Andrews, Lyndon Daniel, Mr 3 9:00AM

Bart, Tiana Louise 3 9:00AM

Bradshaw, Joshua Adam, Mr 3 9:00AM

Broomhall, Trevor-John 3 12:00PM

Byrne, Larinda Alita-Shylee 3 9:00AM

Campbell, Geoffrey John 3 2:00PM

Cavanagh, Jacob Dean 3 2:00PM

Chapman, Nathan James, Mr 3 9:00AM

Clayton, Benjamin John, Mr 3 9:00AM

Congoo, Elijah Noel, Mr 3 9:00AM

Costello, Michelle Ann 3 9:00AM

Craig, Daryl Robert 3 9:00AM

Date, Thomas Noel 3 9:00AM

Doyle, Sydney Victor, Mr 3 9:00AM

Eden, Liam Gregory 3 9:00AM

Elliott, Sabrina Maree 3 9:00AM

Ferguson, Kerrod Neil 3 9:00AM

Finnegan, Caillan James 3 9:00AM

Foreman, Kevin Timothy 3 2:00PM

Fourie, Anel 3 9:00AM

Fraser, Jaiden 3 9:00AM

Freeman, Leon Edward 3 2:00PM

Godfrey, Daniel James 1 9:00AM

Grainger, Bradley Scott, Mr 3 9:00AM

Gristwood, Bernard Martin 3 9:00AM

Gulf, Aaron Paul Harrison 3 2:00PM

Hargrave, Jaiden Douglas 3 2:00PM

Henry, Marshall John 3 9:00AM

Herdman, Chelsi Dyane 3 9:00AM

Hill, Leanne Lita 3 9:00AM

Hill, Paul Andrew 3 2:00PM

Hudson, Jacob Andrew, Mr 3 9:00AM

Huggett, Joel Anthony, Mr 3 9:00AM

Hutchinson, Anita Marie 3 9:00AM

Jacobson, Brian Malcom, Mr 3 9:00AM

Kane, Benjamin Ryan 3 9:00AM

Kris, Bana Jackson, Mr 3 2:00PM

Landers, Joseph Herbert 3 9:00AM

Mccann, Shannon Louise 3 9:00AM

Mimi, David Eugene 3 9:00AM

Muller, Angela Bernadette 1 9:00AM

Munns, Terence Gregory 3 12:00PM

Nitz, Hayden John 1 9:00AM

Ogden, Stuart Mark, Mr 3 9:00AM

Orchard, Justin Leigh 3 9:00AM

Paine, Nathan John, Mr 3 9:00AM

Parter, Graham Neil 3 9:00AM

Pennell, Christopher Allan 3 9:00AM

Rayner, Martyn Daniel Kevin 3 2:00PM

Schlapfer, Michael David 2 9:00AM

Sleeman, Christopher Wayne 1 8:30AM

Smith, Cody John 3 9:00AM

Storey, Nathan James 3 9:00AM

Taylor, Amanda Jean, Miss 3 9:00AM

Thomasson, Justin 3 9:00AM

Tyson, Peter 3 2:00PM

Vrybergen, Jasmine Diane 3 9:00AM

Walker, Andrew Walter 2 9:00AM

Wincen, Tia Ashley 3 9:00AM

Wovat, Aaron Jamahl 3 12:00PM

See yesterday’s court list here.

