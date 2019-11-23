Today’s junior touch finals promises to be a ‘cracker’

ACTION PACKED: Molly Kelso will lead the way for Crushers Yellow in today's under-12 girls final. Picture: POPS SHOTS

ACTION PACKED: Molly Kelso will lead the way for Crushers Yellow in today's under-12 girls final. Picture: POPS SHOTS

TOUCH: The under-12 boys Division One final between Buckaneers and Rebels Bushrangers promises to be a cra­cker, according to Rockhampton Junior Touch chairman Rod Pratt.

The match is one of 80 ­finals to be played across a range of divisions in age groups from under-six to under-12 at Rockhampton’s Cyril Connell Touch Fields today.

Pratt said there would be about 1200 players in action and grand final day could draw several thousand spectators.

“There should be some really good games as the standard just seems to improve there every year,” he said.

“There are seven grades and there will be about 80 games.

“Where possible, every team plays in a grand final. The top teams play in Division One and then they work their way down.”

The action starts at 8am, with the last wave of games at 11.20am.

The clash between Buckaneers and Bushrangers is at 10.40am.

Pratt said this could go either way.

“They’ve played a couple of times this season and honours have been shared,” he said.

“There is nothing between the two teams and it’s expected to be a game of the highest standard.

“We have some of the best under-12 boys in the state playing in both sides.

“This will be the match of the day.”

Pratt said that Buckaneers’ Lathan McMeeken would have a big influence on the result, as would Chase Everingham and Jay Marsh.

For Bushrangers, Connor Wastell, Bronson Carlos and Ollie Spyve would be players to watch.

Pratt said the under-12 girls decider between Crushers Yellow and Rebels at 9.20am also should be an entertaining match-up.

“Crushers will be the favourites,” he said.

“They have some girls who actually play in the women’s competition.

“Their leading player is Molly Kelso, who was voted the women’s player of the season in the summer comp.

“She certainly gives Crushers the edge but she has a couple of talented lieutenants in Scarlett Price and Freya Hansen.

“Rebels have been the big improvers of the year.

“They’re led by Breanna Rodgie, and also have a real emerging talent in Layney Jenkins and Mercedes Dougan.”

Pratt said about 170 teams took part in the junior competition this season, with the under-14 boys and girls playing on Friday night and the younger age groups on Saturday morning.