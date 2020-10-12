Menu
Today’s list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court

Vanessa Jarrett
vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 7:05 AM
ROCKHAMPTON Magistrates Court list for Monday, October 12.

In order of name, room and time.

Adidi, Timothy Richard 1 9:00AM

Backo, Sheldon Geoffrey Seth 1 9:00AM

Baker, Darren Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brannelly, Shaun Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brett, Nicola Lesley 1 8:30AM

Brooks, Jack James 1 9:00AM

Brown, Lauchlan Alexander 1 9:00AM

Caddies, Clive Robert 1 9:00AM

Campbell, Ji Wilfred Henry 1 9:00AM

Carbine, Margaret Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Clanfield, Jordan Gregory James 1 9:00AM

Colquhoun, Nathan Ray, Mr 1 9:00AM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 1 8:30AM

Conner, Clayton Ryan Lanark 1 9:00AM

Cooper, Jaye, Mr 1 9:00AM

Demarco, James George 1 9:00AM

Deschamps, Joshua Carbon 3 10:00AM

Dewar, Brian Patrick 1 9:00AM

Dodd-Brown, Natalijah Beverley Louise 1 9:00AM

Duggan, Cole Matthew, Mr 1 8:30AM

Fisher, Graham Keith, Mr 1 8:30AM

Fisher, Graham Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM

Goltz, Quentin Tai 1 9:00AM

Graham, Rodney Malcolm, Mr 3 10:30AM

Hales, Shawn Graham Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Heath, Daniel Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Horton, Trent John 1 8:30AM

Hudson, Sean Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Lisa, Miss 1 8:30AM

Jamieson, Lisa, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Dylan Peter 1 9:00AM

Kuhn, Dallas John 1 9:00AM

Lambert, Serama May 1 9:00AM

Lord, Rhys 1 9:00AM

Lowther, Paul Rodney 1 9:00AM

Machno, Eli 3 10:00AM

Mackie, Tayne Ashley 1 9:00AM

Major-Row Row, Cheyanne Elizabeth Jane C 1 8:30AM

Manuele, Jacoba-Adrian Farncisco 1 9:00AM

Mcnamara, Karen Frances 1 9:00AM

Mountford, Lisa Marie 1 9:00AM

Muir, Cody James Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Munns, David John James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Munns, William Joseph Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Gregory James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Murphy, Raymond Bruce 1 9:00AM

Nicol, Katherine Vanessa 1 9:00AM

Oates, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM

O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Orchard, Justin Leigh 1 9:00AM

Orchard, Justin Leigh 1 8:30AM

O’Shaughnessy, Joseph Padraic 1 9:00AM

Parsons, Manvell Sebastian 1 9:00AM

Perry, Angella Ruth 1 9:00AM

Quartermaine, Larry Damien 1 9:00AM

Rankin, Beverley Jean 1 9:00AM

Reading, Tarlia Renay, Miss 1 9:00AM

Riley, Daphne 1 8:30AM

Riley, Russel James 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray 1 9:00AM

Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Clifford Andrew Toby 3 10:30AM

Scantlebury, Angus Troy 1 8:30AM

Schutze, Megan Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Sellars, Daniel Rodney 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Terri-Anne Stacey 1 9:00AM

Thomas, Matthew Kerry 1 9:00AM

Trathen, Tyson-Lee 1 8:30AM

Trusz, Tamika Jane, Miss 3 10:30AM

Turnbull, Mitchell 3 10:30AM

Warriner, Jeramiah Owen 1 9:00AM

Wegert, Steven Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Adam Russell 1 8:30AM

rockhampton court list tmbcourtlist
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

