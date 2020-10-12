Today’s list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court
ROCKHAMPTON Magistrates Court list for Monday, October 12.
In order of name, room and time.
Adidi, Timothy Richard 1 9:00AM
Backo, Sheldon Geoffrey Seth 1 9:00AM
Baker, Darren Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brannelly, Shaun Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brett, Nicola Lesley 1 8:30AM
Brooks, Jack James 1 9:00AM
Brown, Lauchlan Alexander 1 9:00AM
Caddies, Clive Robert 1 9:00AM
Campbell, Ji Wilfred Henry 1 9:00AM
Carbine, Margaret Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Clanfield, Jordan Gregory James 1 9:00AM
Colquhoun, Nathan Ray, Mr 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Cheyenne Hope 1 8:30AM
Conner, Clayton Ryan Lanark 1 9:00AM
Cooper, Jaye, Mr 1 9:00AM
Demarco, James George 1 9:00AM
Deschamps, Joshua Carbon 3 10:00AM
Dewar, Brian Patrick 1 9:00AM
Dodd-Brown, Natalijah Beverley Louise 1 9:00AM
Duggan, Cole Matthew, Mr 1 8:30AM
Fisher, Graham Keith, Mr 1 8:30AM
Fisher, Graham Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM
Goltz, Quentin Tai 1 9:00AM
Graham, Rodney Malcolm, Mr 3 10:30AM
Hales, Shawn Graham Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Heath, Daniel Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Horton, Trent John 1 8:30AM
Hudson, Sean Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jamieson, Lisa, Miss 1 8:30AM
Jamieson, Lisa, Miss 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Dylan Peter 1 9:00AM
Kuhn, Dallas John 1 9:00AM
Lambert, Serama May 1 9:00AM
Lord, Rhys 1 9:00AM
Lowther, Paul Rodney 1 9:00AM
Machno, Eli 3 10:00AM
Mackie, Tayne Ashley 1 9:00AM
Major-Row Row, Cheyanne Elizabeth Jane C 1 8:30AM
Manuele, Jacoba-Adrian Farncisco 1 9:00AM
Mcnamara, Karen Frances 1 9:00AM
Mountford, Lisa Marie 1 9:00AM
Muir, Cody James Kenneth 1 9:00AM
Munns, David John James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Munns, William Joseph Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM
Murphy, Gregory James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Murphy, Raymond Bruce 1 9:00AM
Nicol, Katherine Vanessa 1 9:00AM
Oates, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM
O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Orchard, Justin Leigh 1 9:00AM
Orchard, Justin Leigh 1 8:30AM
O’Shaughnessy, Joseph Padraic 1 9:00AM
Parsons, Manvell Sebastian 1 9:00AM
Perry, Angella Ruth 1 9:00AM
Quartermaine, Larry Damien 1 9:00AM
Rankin, Beverley Jean 1 9:00AM
Reading, Tarlia Renay, Miss 1 9:00AM
Riley, Daphne 1 8:30AM
Riley, Russel James 1 9:00AM
Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray 1 9:00AM
Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Clifford Andrew Toby 3 10:30AM
Scantlebury, Angus Troy 1 8:30AM
Schutze, Megan Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Sellars, Daniel Rodney 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Terri-Anne Stacey 1 9:00AM
Thomas, Matthew Kerry 1 9:00AM
Trathen, Tyson-Lee 1 8:30AM
Trusz, Tamika Jane, Miss 3 10:30AM
Turnbull, Mitchell 3 10:30AM
Warriner, Jeramiah Owen 1 9:00AM
Wegert, Steven Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Adam Russell 1 8:30AM
