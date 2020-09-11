Today’s morning rewind of the latest headlines
HAPPY Friday Morning Bulletin readers, the weekend is almost here.
As always, there has been plenty of news.
letters to the editor
Scotty Lynch also has his fishing column, for the best tips to catch a big one
The Browne Park Stadium upgrade has made headlines again.
The Browne Park Trust exclusively revealed to The Morning Bulletin their concept plans for the upgrade.
Rockhampton Regional Council is in talks with SPAR Supermarket to develop a business in East St.
Yesterday afternoon saw a stolen black SAAB ram a police vehicle at Stockland after it was intercepted.
It fled the scene.
On the police topic, it was revealed yesterday the Monday afternoon gunshot incident near southside Maccas and the Gracemere siege on Wednesday were connected.
A man fronted court for the incident yesterday
Heading to the coast, celebrity chef Alastair McLeod paid a visit to Yeppoon’s Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant.
See the story and pictures here.
In sport news, our sports editor Pam Mckay has done a preview of the King of Capricorn, a two-day motocross event.
Some the country’s best riders are expected to roll up for the program next month.