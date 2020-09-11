Today’s morning rewind of the latest headlines

HAPPY Friday Morning Bulletin readers, the weekend is almost here.

As always, there has been plenty of news.

Harry Bruce's view on Rockhampton Regional Council making waves towards a zero waste, sustainable future

First of all, here is the link to the letters to the editor.

Dan landed this king salmon in a net-free zone.

Scotty Lynch also has his fishing column, for the best tips to catch a big one, read it here.

STADIUM PLAN: The Browne Park Trust has released concept images and plans of their stadium upgrade proposal for Browne Park.

The Browne Park Stadium upgrade has made headlines again.

The Browne Park Trust exclusively revealed to The Morning Bulletin their concept plans for the upgrade.

New plans are being laid for the vacant East St building in Rockhampton's CBD.

Rockhampton Regional Council is in talks with SPAR Supermarket to develop a business in East St.

Read the details here.

Yesterday afternoon saw a stolen black SAAB ram a police vehicle at Stockland after it was intercepted.

It fled the scene.

See the story here.

Police presence at a siege in Reservoir St Gracemere

On the police topic, it was revealed yesterday the Monday afternoon gunshot incident near southside Maccas and the Gracemere siege on Wednesday were connected.

A man fronted court for the incident yesterday, read it about it here.

Celebrity chef Alastair McLeod takes to the kitchen at Yeppoon's Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant last week.

Heading to the coast, celebrity chef Alastair McLeod paid a visit to Yeppoon’s Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant.

See the story and pictures here.

Jay Wilson will be among the Yamaha contingent heading to Rockhampton for next month's King of Capricorn at Six Mile Raceway. Photo: iKapture / Greg Smith

In sport news, our sports editor Pam Mckay has done a preview of the King of Capricorn, a two-day motocross event.

Some the country’s best riders are expected to roll up for the program next month.

Read about it here.