Toddler airlifted from CQ town with asthma attack
A TODDLER was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital on Friday morning with a suspected asthma attack.
According to the two-year-old's mother, he had been wheezing since the early hours of the morning and was taken to a doctor at 4am Friday.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to retrieved the boy and met the patient at the Middlemount airfield where the on-board doctor and critical care paramedic trated the toddler before airlifting him.
He was in a stable condition.