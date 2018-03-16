Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A toddler was airlifted from Middlemount.
A toddler was airlifted from Middlemount. Contributed
News

Toddler airlifted from CQ town with asthma attack

16th Mar 2018 4:45 PM

A TODDLER was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital on Friday morning with a suspected asthma attack.

According to the two-year-old's mother, he had been wheezing since the early hours of the morning and was taken to a doctor at 4am Friday.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to retrieved the boy and met the patient at the Middlemount airfield where the on-board doctor and critical care paramedic trated the toddler before airlifting him.

He was in a stable condition.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
CQ destinations make Ultimate Queensland Bucket List

CQ destinations make Ultimate Queensland Bucket List

News Capricorn Caves and Carnarvon Gorge place against Qld tourism giants

Impending closure: CQ businessman's fears as only bank shuts

Impending closure: CQ businessman's fears as only bank shuts

Business GRANT Oswald is worried tourists, investors will overlook hometown

$18M project: Livingstone council axe Statue Bay contractor

$18M project: Livingstone council axe Statue Bay contractor

News MULTI-million dollar project raises questions in the community

GALLERY: Records tumble at Masters state titles in Rocky

GALLERY: Records tumble at Masters state titles in Rocky

Sport Field of 198 swimmers in action at four-day championships

Local Partners