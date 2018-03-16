Toddler airlifted from CQ town with asthma attack

A TODDLER was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital on Friday morning with a suspected asthma attack.

According to the two-year-old's mother, he had been wheezing since the early hours of the morning and was taken to a doctor at 4am Friday.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to retrieved the boy and met the patient at the Middlemount airfield where the on-board doctor and critical care paramedic trated the toddler before airlifting him.

He was in a stable condition.