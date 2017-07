Camera footage from Rescue 300 which tracked towards the island after receiving calls a two-year-old girl had fallen from a height.

AROUND midday today the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called out to Great Keppel Island.

Rescue 300 tracked towards the island after receiving calls a two-year-old girl had fallen from a height and suffered a suspected head injury.

After being flown back the child was assessed at the airfield by the Doctor and Paramedic and transferred with her mother to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.