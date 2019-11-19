Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics and police were called to Seven Hills at 11am.
Paramedics and police were called to Seven Hills at 11am.
Health

Toddler critical after near-drowning

by Stephanie Bedo
19th Nov 2019 1:42 PM

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl was blue and unresponsive when she was pulled from a pool in Sydney today.

The child was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after the incident at Seven Hills about 11am.

Emergency crews were called to a home in Columbia Rd and took the girl to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

Neighbours performed CPR on her before paramedics with CareFlight's critical care team arrived.

 

CareFlight paramedics treated the girl before she was taken to hospital.
CareFlight paramedics treated the girl before she was taken to hospital.

One shocked neighbour told the Blacktown Advocate they were alerted to the scene after hearing the girl's mother screaming.

"She blue when we saw her," the neighbour said.

"The husband was on the phone to the ambulance and they were giving us instructions. We got her breathing but not very regular, but at least it was something."

More Stories

Show More
accident child drowning near drowning toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New name of Quay St art gallery revealed

        premium_icon New name of Quay St art gallery revealed

        News The name for the $31.5m building won with 57.7 per cent of the votes.

        BREAKING: Workers to re-enter evacuated CQ mine today

        premium_icon BREAKING: Workers to re-enter evacuated CQ mine today

        News The mining company has given an update on re-entry

        COURT: 49 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 49 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        BREAKING: Woman attacked by brown snake at home

        premium_icon BREAKING: Woman attacked by brown snake at home

        News The Sarina woman felt something sharp on her foot before seeing a brown snake...