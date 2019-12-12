Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young boy is fighting for life at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
A young boy is fighting for life at Sunshine Coast University Hospital. Warren Lynam
News

Toddler fights for life after brother pulls him from pool

Felicity Ripper
12th Dec 2019 3:31 PM | Updated: 5:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5PM:

A TODDLER is fighting for life in the Intensive Care Unit after his young brother is understood to have pulled him from a family pool and sounded the alarm. 

Paramedics and police raced to the scene at a Mooloolah Rd residence at Mooloolah Valley just after 10am. 

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition. 

EARLIER: 

A TODDLER has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a near drowning at a home this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the Mooloolah Valley residence on Mooloolah Rd just after 10am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a 16-month-old boy was transported to hospital.

"The Child Protection and Investigation Unit is investigating, as they do with any matter of this kind, but the incident is not deemed suspicious," the QPS spokeswoman said. 

More Stories

Show More
hospital mooloolah sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ ‘pirate’ stuck abroad set to return home

        premium_icon CQ ‘pirate’ stuck abroad set to return home

        News Tens of thousands of dollars later a man who faced amputation is expected to fly home

        • 12th Dec 2019 4:33 PM
        Coast business reveals major 2020 expansion plan

        premium_icon Coast business reveals major 2020 expansion plan

        Business Major projects across the region boosting local business

        • 12th Dec 2019 4:19 PM
        ‘Get a knife’ Concerns held woman’s safety

        premium_icon ‘Get a knife’ Concerns held woman’s safety

        News Police are responding to reports three men broke into a woman’s unit

        • 12th Dec 2019 4:13 PM
        Former Rocky radio host caught up in volcano disaster

        premium_icon Former Rocky radio host caught up in volcano disaster

        News Former Rockhampton talkback radio show host has been caught up in the New Zealand...

        • 12th Dec 2019 4:01 PM