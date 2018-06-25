Menu
He was left in sweltering conditions for 10 hours. Picture: iStock
Crime

Toddler died in hot car ‘while mum was out with friends’

by Shauna Anderson, Kidspot
25th Jun 2018 9:58 AM

AN 18-month-old toddler died after he was allegedly left to roast in a hot car while his mum "went out with friends".

Alexandra Raven Scott, 23, is accused of leaving her son in sweltering conditions in Willits, California.

A police spokesman said: "It is believed the child was left unattended in the back seat of the vehicle with the windows rolled up for about 10 hours."

The youngster was found at about 1pm on Saturday as temperatures soared to 80 degrees in the area.

Scott was arrested on suspicion of wilfully causing or permitting a child to suffer great bodily injury or death.

Alexandra Raven Scott, 23, allegedly left her son in sweltering conditions in Willits, California. Picture: The Sun
The windows were rolled up

Detective Sergeant Andrew Porter, from Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, said: "Initial investigations indicated the child had been accidentally left inside a vehicle for several hours while Scott was at a residence in Willits, California."

DS Porter added that Scott "socialised with people while leaving her child in the back seat of her car which was parked in front of the residence with the windows rolled up."

Scott has been remanded in custody without bail.

This article first appeared on The Sun and has been re-published with full permission.

