Parenting

Toddler dies after falling from window

by John Shammas, The Sun
26th Nov 2018 2:45 PM

Police officers are hunting a woman after a two-year-old boy thought to have fallen out of an upstairs window died.

The youngster was found lying on a pavement with a head injury outside a house in Fairburn Road, Tuebrook, at about 4.10pm on November 17 and has since died in hospital.

The distraught mother of the boy has told the Liverpool Echo: "In those three to four minutes I thought the two children were left in a safe environment in the toy room.

"What I didn't know was the lock on the window was broken."

Merseyside Police said in a statement: "Merseyside Police can confirm it is carrying out an investigation on behalf of the Coroner following the death of a two-year-old boy In Liverpool.

"Officers are still trying to trace a woman who came to the aid of boy who was found injured on the pavement outside a house on Fairburn Road, Tuebrook, at around 4.10pm last Saturday, November 17.

"An ambulance was called and he was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where he died last night, Friday November 23.

"Officers are working to establish the circumstances of what happened. It is believed the boy may have fallen from an upstairs window.

"They are particularly appealing for a woman, believed to be aged in her 50s, who came to the assistance of the boy.

"Specialist Family Liaison Officers are supporting the child's family and a post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death."

This article was published in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

death parenting toddler window fall
News Corp Australia

