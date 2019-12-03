Toddler dies after running into burning home to save puppy

The toddler tragically died trying to save his pet. Photo: Facebook

Kurtis and Caitlin were relieved when they made it out of their burning home with their one-year-old son Lokey on Saturday.

But in the chaos of calling for help while trying to douse the growing flames, the American parents ended up losing track of their son.

They had no idea the toddler had died after he returned to the burning home to save his beloved puppy, KARK-TV reported.

Kurtis said his son was also unable to save the puppy who "died trying to protect [Lokey] from the fire," according to Metro.

"I just wanna stop here and say never take your children for granted," he wrote in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

"Cherish every waking moment with them!!!! We love u [sic] bubba and we know your [sic] in a better place!!!!"

Now investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire, with The Democrat Gazette reporting that the fire may have started as a result of an electrical fault.

In the meantime, Lokey's family is struggling to cope with their loss.

Kurtis posted emotional status today, urging friends and family to "keep us high in your prayers tomorrow."

"[We] will be going to the funeral home to get our precious baby boys funeral and burial all set up!!!" he added.

On Sunday, Lokey's grief-stricken grandmother Michelle Phillips shared a Facebook fundraiser set up to help out his family.

"Michael A Phillips and I at our young age could be the proudest grandparents to say we have a Bakers Dozen," she said.

"Sadly we both are suffering a horrible tragedy in our life. Our son Kurtis Patrick Sharp not only lost everything but he lost his two-year-old son in a fire."

Lokey's grandfather Michael also shared the post, begging people to help their devastated family.

"Not only did [Kurtis] lose his youngest son, but everything in the house fire," Michael said.

"If you feel the spirit of giving, please help us take care of our son in this time of tragedy."

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has also been established to donate to Lokey's funeral expenses.

