Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pool Safety UNDERWATER BRIEFED
Pool Safety UNDERWATER BRIEFED
News

Toddler dies days after being pulled from Roma pool

by Elise Williams
8th Nov 2019 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER who was found unresponsive in a Roma pool last week has died in hospital.

The 18-month-old boy suffered critical injuries after a near-drowning at a backyard pool in the small Queensland town, west of Chinchilla, on Wednesday, October 30.

An off-duty paramedic was the first responder to attend the traumatic scene at the pool, which was believed to be enclosed and gated.

The little boy died in the Queensland Children's Hospital on Saturday, November 2.

More Stories

drowning editors picks roma toddler toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager sues for $1.5m for head-on collision

        premium_icon Teenager sues for $1.5m for head-on collision

        News TEENAGER Telia Facer was asleep in the passenger seat of a Holden Vectra when it veered across the road and slammed into a Commodore in a head-on collision.

        Reef Champions nominated

        premium_icon Reef Champions nominated

        News Four Fitzroy finalists have been nominated for the 2019 Reef Champion awards for...

        A rare jewel goes to auction on The Range

        premium_icon A rare jewel goes to auction on The Range

        News The 2016 Central Queensland House of the Year, in arguably Rockhampton’s most...

        Bushfire threat level escalates around CQ today

        premium_icon Bushfire threat level escalates around CQ today

        News Residents advised to be on high alert for the next five days.