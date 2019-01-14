Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

15-month-old boy dies after welfare concerns

by Campbell Gellie
14th Jan 2019 2:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating how a 15-month-old boy died in the state's Riverina region yesterday.

Authorities were called to a home in the Wagga Wagga suburb of Ashmont just after 10.45am after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of the toddler.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the child at the home before taking him to Wagga Wagga Referral Hospital where he was declared dead.

A post mortem will be carried out on the child to determine the cause of death as officers from Riverine Police District investigate.

child editors picks nsw police wagga wagga

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Central Queensland's best primary schools of 2018

    premium_icon REVEALED: Central Queensland's best primary schools of 2018

    News Schools from across the region have been given rankings out of 100 based on a combination of academic results. Where does your school sit on the list?

    Man attacked with hammer in violent group home invasion

    premium_icon Man attacked with hammer in violent group home invasion

    News The man had to be airlifted to Brisbane with serious injuries

    CHILDHOOD DREAM: 'I knew then I wanted to do it forever'

    premium_icon CHILDHOOD DREAM: 'I knew then I wanted to do it forever'

    Business Rockhampton business celebrates 5 years, looks to big future plans

    Busted drug driving 3 days after smoking marijuana

    premium_icon Busted drug driving 3 days after smoking marijuana

    News He believed it would be out of his system by then

    Local Partners