Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A toddler was found wandering on Boat Harbour Dr
A toddler was found wandering on Boat Harbour Dr Scott Powick
News

Toddler found wandering on Fraser Coast main road

Carlie Walker
by
4th Oct 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER has been reunited with his parents after he was found wandering alone on Boat Harbour Dr on Thursday night.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said the toddler, believed to be about two years old, was taken to the Hervey Bay police station about 10pm.

It is believed a concerned member of the public spotted the child.

A short time later, police received a phone call from a parent who had discovered their child was missing.

The child and his mum were reunited a short time later.

. main road police toddler
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Rocky to host first Family Law info night

    premium_icon Rocky to host first Family Law info night

    News Pauline Hanson aims to reduce CQ local’s fears about the Family Law inquiry.

    An adopted pet success story to celebrate Capricorn Animal Aid’s 21st birthday

    An adopted pet success story to celebrate Capricorn Animal...

    Pets & Animals WHEN it comes to picking a new addition to your family — aka pet — sometimes it’s...

    The secret to winning on the cricket pitch

    premium_icon The secret to winning on the cricket pitch

    News Falcons make the most of a bad start

    Fire ban extended for CQ as weekend temps set to climb

    premium_icon Fire ban extended for CQ as weekend temps set to climb

    News The fire ban has been in place since September 16, but has been extended due to the...