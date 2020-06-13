Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A North Queensland boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.
A North Queensland boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.
News

Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

by Shiloh Payne
13th Jun 2020 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake north of Townsville last night.

Paramedics were called to the incident near Hencamp Creek Road in Rollingstone around 7pm where a child, believed to be a toddler, had been bitten by a snake.

The Courier Mail understands the boy stepped on a green tree snake outside.

He was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New funding calls for big project at veteran retreat

        premium_icon New funding calls for big project at veteran retreat

        News Cockscomb is open to all retired and serving members of our defence forces and their families

        Rider takes off from police and paramedics after road crash

        premium_icon Rider takes off from police and paramedics after road crash

        News It is believed the male was in the ambulance and escaped from the vehicle

        Future is bright for CQ thanks to the Valeria coal mine

        premium_icon Future is bright for CQ thanks to the Valeria coal mine

        News A future employment bonaza will come for this region once this big mining project...

        CQ grandad’s secret marijuana grow room uncovered

        premium_icon CQ grandad’s secret marijuana grow room uncovered

        Crime Former elite swimmer sentenced for cultivating cannabis ... again