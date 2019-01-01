Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Toddler hospitalised after stumbling on hot coals

Jessica Mcgrath
by
1st Jan 2019 9:28 AM

A TODDLER has sustained burns after stumbling across hot coals from an extinguished fire in Kilcoy last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the burns incident off Kennedy St at 7.37pm on December 31.

Paramedics reported the boy sustained burns to his feet and lower legs and was transported in a stable condition to Kilcoy Hospital.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services urges anyone using a campfire to never leave it unattended.

"More than 90 per cent of burns caused by outdoor fires are as a result of contact with coals rather than flames," a QFES spokesman said.

"Any campfire left unattended for any period of time should be extinguished by a bucket of water."

QFES advised as little as one second of contact with a campfire 70 degrees or hotter will cause a significant burn.

burn editors picks kilcoy kilcoy hospital queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency service
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Man in critical condition after Capricorn Highway rollover

    premium_icon Man in critical condition after Capricorn Highway rollover

    Breaking THE westbound lane of the Capricorn Highway is closed to traffic

    QAL worker wants $833,000 after gearbox oil injury

    premium_icon QAL worker wants $833,000 after gearbox oil injury

    Business 'He has to sleep in a recliner chair to avoid being awoken by pain'

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Tourist numbers up in 2018 following Yeppoon's lagoon launch

    premium_icon Tourist numbers up in 2018 following Yeppoon's lagoon launch

    News Regional tourism has the potential to grow to $150 billion by 2030

    Local Partners