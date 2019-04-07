Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PARAMEDICS rushed a toddler in serious condition to Gladstone Hospital overnight after she fell into a fire pit.
PARAMEDICS rushed a toddler in serious condition to Gladstone Hospital overnight after she fell into a fire pit. Craig Warhurst
News

Toddler airlifted to hospital after fire pit fall

Sarah Barnham
by
7th Apr 2019 8:27 AM | Updated: 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A TODDLER has been airlifted to Brisbane after suffering burns to her body in a fire pit incident overnight.

Paramedics were called to a Clinton address about 7.12pm overnight following reports a toddler had fallen into a fire pit.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics and a critical care paramedic attended.

The QAS spokesman said the girl suffered "partial thickness burns" and superficial burns to her abdomen, arms and legs after "contact with a fire pit".

The QAS spokesman said it was likely she fell into the pit.

The girl was transported to the Gladstone Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said the girl was airlifted from Gladstone Brisbane some time last night and is now in a stable condition.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS rushed a toddler in serious condition to Gladstone Hospital overnight after she fell into a fire pit.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics, including a critical care paramedic attended a Clinton home about 7.12pm.

The QAS spokesman said the girl suffered "partial thickness burns" and superficial burns to her abdomen, arms and legs after "contact with a fire pit".

The QAS spokesman said it was likely she fell into the pit.

The girl was transported to the Gladstone Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

critical care paramedic editors picks emergency paramedics queensland ambulance service
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Rocky's new catheter lab cuts down on trips to Brisbane

    premium_icon Rocky's new catheter lab cuts down on trips to Brisbane

    Health The Bully's Peter Lynch shares his experience with the procedure.

    Capras 'keen to rip in' against ladder leaders

    premium_icon Capras 'keen to rip in' against ladder leaders

    Rugby League Coach David Faiumu upbeat, excited about clash with Easts Tigers

    Plenty set to blow into Emu Park for Festival of the Wind

    premium_icon Plenty set to blow into Emu Park for Festival of the Wind

    Family Fun Thousands expected to flock to the coast next weekend.

    World Health Day: Cancer Council calls for health awareness

    premium_icon World Health Day: Cancer Council calls for health awareness

    Health Those living rurally are more likely to be diagnosed with a disease.