Paramedics rushed the boy to Mackay Base Hospital.
News

Child, 9 months, taken to Townsville after being hit by car

Ashley Pillhofer
24th Dec 2019 8:14 AM | Updated: 2:02 PM
UPDATE: A YOUNG boy was transferred to Townsville Hospital overnight after sustaining a serious head injury. 

Early reports suggest the nine month old was hit by a car. 

A spokeswoman for the Townsville University Hospital said the boy arrived in a stable condition last night. 

INITIAL: PARAMEDICS rushed to a home at Finch Hatton after reports a toddler had been injured in an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian last night.

The boy sustained head injuries during the incident, just before 7pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said he was taken in a serious but stable condition to Mackay Base Hospital under emergency lights and sirens.

The Mackay Hospital and Health Service has been contacted for comment.

