Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

REVEALED: Toddler killed in driveway son of Olympian

by Heather McNab
14th Jul 2019 5:48 PM

A one-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a car in a driveway in Sydney's west is believed to be the son of Olympic athlete Isaac Ntiamoah.

The toddler was hit by the car at the front of a Green Valley home about 3pm on Friday, NSW Police said in a statement.

His mother took him to Liverpool Hospital but he died a short time later.

The boy is believed to be Josiah Ntiamoah, the son of Australian relay and track athlete Isaac Ntiamoah.

Olympian Isaac Ntiamoah's son Josiah dead
Olympian Isaac Ntiamoah's son Josiah dead

Ntiamoah was driving to and from his house to pick up supplies for his son's birthday party, The Daily Telegraph reports.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the Ntiamoah family said Josiah was their "joy and delight".

"He was our miracle baby. We cannot believe he is no longer with us," the statement said.

"What we do know is that he is with his heavenly father and we trust that God will help us in these painful days ahead."

The family asked for privacy as they "honour his memory" and grieve with family and friends.

Police have taken the car for forensic examination and the boy's 36-year-old father has been subject to mandatory blood and urine tests.

More Stories

driveway death isaac ntiamoah josiah ntiamoah olympian toddler death

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Rocky police seek backup after things get nasty

    premium_icon BREAKING: Rocky police seek backup after things get nasty

    Breaking A man was earlier hit on the golf course with a golf flag pole.

    Rocky motorist lucky to survive a 30m cliff plunge

    premium_icon Rocky motorist lucky to survive a 30m cliff plunge

    News Four police, two ambulances and a fire crew rushed to the scene.

    GALLERY: Rocky's River Festival a big success

    premium_icon GALLERY: Rocky's River Festival a big success

    Council News Bigger and better than ever, see our massive gallery of the festival

    Another new baby is on the way at Rockhampton Zoo

    premium_icon Another new baby is on the way at Rockhampton Zoo

    News Baby significant for survival of the species