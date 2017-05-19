21°
News

Tragedy as CQ toddler loses both her parents

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 19th May 2017 2:39 PM Updated: 3:22 PM
Jeffrey David Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on Thursday to possessing over 2g of meth, along with nine other drug related charges.
Jeffrey David Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on Thursday to possessing over 2g of meth, along with nine other drug related charges. John Gass

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl who lost her mother to suicide last year will be without her father for the next five months after he was jailed for possessing methamphetamines.

Jeffrey David Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on Thursday to possessing over 2g of meth, along with nine other drug related charges.

Johnson's defence barrister Maree Willey explained Johnson's criminal history related to drugs dating back to 2015 was linked to his partner's mental health problems and untimely death.

"His partner had significant mental health issues and in March 2016, she took her own life," Ms Willey said.

She said his first charge dealt with by courts in 2015 was when he was using drugs to help cope with the "highs and lows" of her schizophrenia, bipolar and obsessive compulsive disorder.

"He increased his usage after her suicide," Ms Willey said. "He thought that would help him get through."

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

Crown prosecutor Hamish McIntyre said police conducted a search of Johnson's Kin Kora home in Gladstone on May 20, 2016, where they found 2.537g of meth.

The search also uncovered $2600 in cash, a mobile phone suspected to be used in criminal activity, a tick sheet with seven customer names and amounts varying $50 to $700, a stolen ipad, an ice pipe, digital scales, 10 prescription tablets and a number of valuable electronics suspected of being tainted property.

The court heard Johnson gave police a number of false passcodes for the mobile phone, for which he was charged with obstructing police.

Mr McIntyre said at the time of the May offences, Johnson was on bail after being found with two bongs in February 2016.

After being charged for these offences, Johnson spent 86 days in custody.

Three months after he was released, and while on bail for the May offences, Johnson was caught by police again and charged with drug driving, having a small quantity of meth in a pipe, $600 cash and a tick sheet.

He was sentenced for the November 2016 offences in the Gladstone Magistrates Court last month.

"You've let that little girl down badly with this," Justice Duncan McMeekin said during sentencing in Rockhampton.

Justice McMeekin made reference to how well Johnson had been doing in life, he had completed an apprenticeship as an electrician and run his own company for five years prior to his partner's mental health issues, after the troubled childhood his barrister described.

Ms Willey said Johnson and his three siblings would often come home to no power and no food growing up as both their parents abused amphetamines on a daily basis.

Justice McMeekin even acknowledged Johnson's contribution to helping a former employee establish his own business since the May 2016 offences.

He was sentenced to a two-year prison term with parole released date of October 18, 2017, which takes into account the pre-sentence custody of 86 days.

The court heard the little girl will be cared for while Johnson is in prison and he intends to move away from the area with his daughter when he is released.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  drugs mental health methampetamines schizophrenia suicide supreme court of rockhampton

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Tragedy as CQ toddler loses both her parents

Tragedy as CQ toddler loses both her parents

"You've let that little girl down badly with this,” Justice Duncan McMeekin

'There are children without a father, parents without a son'

Anglo fined over miner's death

CQ mine worker forgives boss who shouldn't have sacked him

Coal mining in an open pit - Worker is looking on the huge open pit

Mine worker awarded $10k and job back after challenging dismissal.

Young immature mum shook newborn out of frustration

File image.

Baby suffered significant injuries

Local Partners

Westfund donates $10,000 to SES

WESTFUND Health Insurance is pleased to donate $10,000 to the Queensland State Emergency Service (SES) - Rockhampton and Livingstone Unit.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Rockhampton's Indigenous mothers snubbed by vital program

Rockhampton has been passed over for a vital Indigenous health program for new and expectant mothers despite CQ's pregnancy rates far exceeding the national average.

New mums not in enough need for extra support despite shocking stats

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

30 fun things to do in Rocky this weekend

VIVE LA FRANCE: Rotary French exchange student Coraline Naturel can't wait to take her St Ursula's school friends to the movies. Thanks to Rockhampton Alliance Française's annual French Film Festival, they will not need passports to see what the best French cinema has to offer this year. Coraline and her Australian friends will today attend the Alliance Française Festival's Saturday morning session. This year, the film screened will be A Bag of Marbles ; based on the acclaimed memoirs of French writer Joseph Joffo. This will be the eighth edition of the Rockhampton French Film Festival. Picture, left to right, Coraline Naturel, Aimee Potie. Second row, left to right, Djarah Koops-Gill, Madeleine Hersey, Taylor Ingram, Zara Craggs, Caitlin Kruger, Sophie Witts, Hayley Salter and Aimee Williamson.

Action-packed program for Mother's Day weekend

Karl Stefanovic slammed for 'flaunting' new girlfriend

MELBOURNE comedian and radio host Meshel Laurie has slammed Karl Stefanovic for flaunting his new relationship with model and shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough

Chris Cornell’s bleak final Facebook post

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Footage of Cornell performing his last ever concert emerges online

MasterChef’s oldest contestant out after prawn dish disaster

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Wednesday May 3* MasterChef's 2017 Queensland contestants Nicole Stevenson, Ben Ungermann and Benita Orwell. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two Ipswich contestants go head to head

Baywatch stars address dating rumours

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario at the 'Baywatch' photo call at Bondi Beach.

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario address reports about love lives.

Bay scammer sells fake Justin Bieber, Adele tickets online

A woman sold fake Justin Bieber, Adele and Formula 1 concert tickets on Gumtree.

The ticket scammer ended up in court.

Dan & Steph to meet man behind the mystery bottle

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

The Mulherons intend to meet the elusive fisherman.

Grunge legend Chris Cornell dead at 52

His death was "sudden and unexpected"

Grand family living with spectacular views

15 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

andbull; 4 generously sized bedrooms with additional office all boasting built in wardrobes, security screen and ceiling fans. andbull; The beautifully spacious...

PARKHURST EXPANSIVE INDUSTRIAL SITE

192 Wade St, Parkhurst 4702

Commercial The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold ... Auction on site...

The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold as it is now surplus to their needs. Right in the heart of the Parkhurst Industrial...

Stylish Home – Serious Seller!

12 Eagle Place, Zilzie 4710

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Buy in an estate where the living is family orientated. Designed and built by DR Moore constructions quality and attention to detail is guaranteed. Including...

Affordable Living - Perfect 1st Home/Investment

222 Horton Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 $230,000

Low maintenance, affordable home is perfect for the 1st home buyer, downsizer or investor wanting to add their personal flair. Features include; -Modern kitchen...

YOU CANT BUILD FOR THIS PRICE. $360,000

13 Varsity Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $360,000

Perfect for the Busy Professionals, Buyers Downsizing, Retirees, Romantic young couples that are buying their first home. Minimal maintenance, stunning designer...

THE PROUD ENTERTAINER AND FAMILY HOME. $649,000 NEGOTIABLE

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 4 $649,000

• Executive Home in Sort After Location • 5 Bedrooms • Fully Ducted Air-conditioning • In-ground Salt Water Pool connecting with the large covered entertainment...

SHED, DECK, 3 BEDROOM SOLID HOME. $225,000

173 Lakes Creek Road, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $225,000

THIS PROPERTY WILL TICK THE BOXES FOR YOUR WANTS AND NEEDS. CURRENTLY RENTED TO GREAT TENANTS AT $280 PER WEEK UNTIL THE 30TH AUGUST, 2018. • LARGE DECK • DOUBLE...

3 Bedroom Brick Base

453 Richardson Road, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $295,000

This 3 bedroom high-set home in popular Norman Gardens has been placed on the market to sell so inspections are a must for this great home. Features include, fully...

Stunning, Ultra Modern, Luxury Living With Huge Shed On 923m2 -Forest Park Estate

89 Bramble Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 3 $599,000

Amazing in Design, Brilliant in Presentation and Sensational in its Ambience, this is THE Ultimate Property for YOUR Family-a Stunning Home PLUS Huge Shed - 9m x...

THE EMPIRE 906/1-7 EAST STREET. ROCKHAMPTON CITY. 4700

906/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 1 1 $519,000

Enjoy the panoramic views from virtually every room in this 2 Bedroom top bedroom apartment. Breath taking uninterrupted views of the river and the...

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Peace and relaxation on 10ha rural paradise

UNIQUE: 491 Barmaryee Road available by auction on Saturday June 10.

Home of the week available only by auction

Open for inspection homes May 18-24

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!