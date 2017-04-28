Toddler ran to neighbours after seeing Daddy hit Mummy

EDON Place Domestic and Family Violence Centre will provide support to women in the North Burnett area.

A CAPRICORN Coast man went from just smoking cannabis before starting a relationship with a woman, to the pair turning to methamphetamines, leading to a chaotic and violent relationship.

The couple's toddler recently witnessed a violent altercation between the pair where her mother was punched in the face and left ear, had her head slammed into a cupboard, kicked while on the ground and her father attempted to head butt her.

The three-year-old ran next door for help.

The man appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday for breaching a domestic violence order three times on the same date.

"I find it abhorrent the child was there witnessing what was happening to her mother,” Magistrate Mark Morrow said.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford told the court police were called to victim's home after the neighbours contact police and reported the toddler told them her mother was 'being hit' and screaming could be heard coming from the residence.

Sgt Stafford said when police arrived, the defendant told them "I'm going back to jail. I'm not suppose to be here.”

The court heard the DV order included the defendant not going within 100 metres of the victim, however, the victim and defendant had arranged for the defendant to spend some time with his daughter at the victim's home.

Capricornia Domestic Violence Facts

In the past five years, the number of Domestic Violence protection order applications by police have increased by 63.5% (960 to 1571).

The number of contravening DV orders has increased 95% in the past five years

Reported offences are projected to increase by a further 14% this financial year

84% of respondents were male, 16% female

35% of offenders are aged between 20-29 years, a further 35% are aged 30-39 years. Only 6% are over 50.

66% of offenders are caucasian, 31% identify as aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and 3% identify as other races.

The month of May is Domestic and Family Violence Prevention month

Defence lawyer Bryce Younger said before his client starting dating the victim, he was a regular user of cannabis.

"When they started dating, they both started using meth,” he said.

Mr Younger said their relationship, as a result, took a new chaotic level.

"Under the influence of methamphetamines, he had obviously not been able to control his aggression and deal with it in a healthy manner,” he said.

Mr Younger said the last time his client was in prison, he was able to quit drugs, however he had not addressed his aggression issues yet.

"When he was released, he did not return to drug use,” he said.

Mr Younger said his client was now looking at courses to address his aggression so that he can eventually be a positive role model for his daughter.

He said when released for these latest charges, he would be seeking to still have access to his daughter, but he will make arrangements for that access that do not require the victim to be near him.

The court heard the defendant had 12 previous breaches of domestic violence orders.

He was sentenced to a 15-month prison term with a parole date of September 29, 2017.