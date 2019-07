Emergency Services have reportedly responded to a traffic incident in North Rockhampton this evening. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

A TWO-year old pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a car on a driveway at an address in North Rockhampton this evening.

Emergency services were called to Glenmore Rd in Park Avenue about 6.20pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said the toddler suffered an arm injury and abrasions.