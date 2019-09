A TODDLER has been rushed to hospital with a serious head injury after being bitten by a dog this morning.

The young boy suffered injuries to the back of his head when a dog bit him at a Nanango property about 8.45am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to the property and stabilised the boy before transporting him to Kingaroy Hospital.

A QAS spokeswoman said the boy was transported in a stable condition with a significant head injury.