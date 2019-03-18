Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
About 5.15 paramedics responded to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident at a private residence.
About 5.15 paramedics responded to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident at a private residence.
News

Toddler in critical condition after being hit by a car

by Antonia O’Flaherty
18th Mar 2019 7:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER has been rushed to hospital after it was hit by a car in North Lakes this evening.

About 5.15pm paramedics responded to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident at a private residence.

Paramedics including the critical care and high acuity response unit responded to a vehicle and pedestrian incident.

Paramedics treated a female toddler for head and chest injuries and she was taken to hospital in a critical condition with extensive facial and chest injuries to Queensland Children's Hospital.

editors picks road safety

Top Stories

    Hopes CQ town's 'little act of kindness' will reach NZ

    premium_icon Hopes CQ town's 'little act of kindness' will reach NZ

    News 'It hurt because they're a part of my home, a part of our people. It was about getting together and supporting one another and having a cry if we needed to.'

    Have you ever dreamed of making a movie?

    premium_icon Have you ever dreamed of making a movie?

    Movies Here's your chance to enter the 2019 Capricorn Film Festival

    Depot Hill family still concerned by risk of flashflood

    premium_icon Depot Hill family still concerned by risk of flashflood

    News Rockhampton Regional Council says flood levee will fix issues

    • 18th Mar 2019 7:30 PM
    Crown prosecutor: 'It's how we slaughter cattle'

    premium_icon Crown prosecutor: 'It's how we slaughter cattle'

    Crime Jury retires to deliberate in Koongal hammer attack case