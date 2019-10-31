Toddler struck by car in horror accident

A YOUNG child has been hit by a car in a driveway during a shocking accident on the Gold Coast this morning.

The boy, believed to be about two-years-old, was hit while in a driveway of an Elevation Dr home at Wongawallan, in the city's northwest, this morning.

Paramedics and police were called to the scene about 6.30am following reports of the accident.

#Wongawallan - paramedics are on the scene of a driveway vehicle and pedestrian incident at 6.22am. High acuity response paramedics are in attendance. pic.twitter.com/KeGXJ8R5yX — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 30, 2019

The specialist High Acuity Response Unit is on the scene.

It is unclear how severe the child's injuries are, however a police spokeswoman said they were conscious and breathing.

The toddler was the only one injured, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed.

More to come.